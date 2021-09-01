Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Prepares to Host Second Session of Accounting Outsourcing Webinar Series Powered by Xero

ENTERPRISE, Ala., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) has announced the second session of its three-part outsourced accounting webinar series entitled, "It's a Marathon, Not a Sprint: Going the Distance for Outsourced Accounting Success; Session Two: Pace Yourself." This free live event, in collaboration with Xero, will feature CRI partners Cheri Swain and Laura Ranger and senior manager Jonathan Rogers, who will discuss the importance of routine health checks to your accounting systems to help your business be successful. This virtual session will take place on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at 10 a.m. (CT).

This live discussion will focus on the significance of amending processes, data, support, business functions, training, and quality controls after an accounting system has been operational for a while. Presenters will demonstrate how accounting processes can be made more efficient as well as the benefits of incorporating additional internal controls. Attendees will also gain insight into how to improve the timeliness of actionable management information and understand additional functions that can streamline bookkeeping. Live webinar attendees are eligible for 1.0 hour of C.P.E. Please click here to register for this virtual event.

About Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in more than 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI's industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services, including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI's portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, data analytics, investment banking, business consulting, retirement administration services, wealth management, payroll management, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

