Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Prepares to Host Third Webinar in Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) Series

ENTERPRISE, Ala., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) has announced a complimentary webinar titled "CECL: Interagency Policy Statement on Allowance for Credit Losses" featuring CRI Partners Phyllis Ingram and Doug Mims. This webinar will be presented on February 27, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. CST.

This 60-minute live webinar will provide a high-level overview of the FFIEC Interagency Policy Statement on Account for Credit Losses and discuss the measurement of allowance for credit losses (ACLs) for loans, debt securities, and off-balance sheet credit exposure. The presentation will also touch on Board of Directors' responsibilities, responsibilities of management, and examiner review of ACLs. The goal is to provide participants with a clear overview and scope of the proposed policy statement.

Attendees of this webinar are eligible to receive one hour of CPE credit. To register, please visit http://bit.ly/3aN6kVb.

About Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in more than 25 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI's industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI's portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, data analytics, investment banking, management consulting, retirement administration services, payroll management, and wealth management. CRI is a top 20 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

Media Contact

Cheryl Hunt, Director of Marketing

629.208.7705

chunt@cricpa.com

