Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC (CRI) Releases Second Season of 'It Figures: The CRI Podcast'

ENTERPRISE, Ala., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top 25 nationally-ranked CPA and advisory firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) has launched the second season of their podcast series focused on providing listeners with accounting and advisory insights in areas such as single audit compliance, the benefits of outsourcing your accounting needs, FDICIA, financial institution risk management, controlling manufacturing costs, buzzworthy tax news, and even a collaboration with CRI's investment banking portfolio, CRI Capital Advisors.

The first episode, "Is FDICIA Still Relevant for Your Institution?," features a candid exchange between CRI financial institutions partners Chris Cain and Doug Mims. In this episode, Chris and Doug explore the relevancy of FDICIA today and why it is essential to maintaining compliance. The pair discuss the importance of establishing key controls, maintaining adequate documentation, and how understanding the overall complexity of FDICIA (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Improvement Act) can help mitigate your institution's risk of noncompliance.

"At CRI, we are at our best when we can serve as interpreters of the language of business—the heart of accounting," explains CRI Partner Scott Bailey. "The It Figures podcast allows us to connect with the communities we serve at the audience's convenience, and we look forward to continuing to showcase our team of advisors and their wealth of expertise in season two!"

Each 10-to 20-minute episode is free to listen to and filled with knowledge from CRI partners who work at the forefront of the accounting industry. Each easily digestible episode will explore the unique characteristics and challenges associated with industry trends, services offered, and ever-evolving regulations.

The first two episodes are available now on Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, iHeart Radio, Pandora, Spotify, Stitcher, and TuneIn. Listeners can also follow along with their Alexa smart speaker, as well as on the CRI website and social media channels. For more information on the series or to listen to an episode, visit CRIcpa.com or the It Figures: The CRI Podcast page. Subscribe on your favorite platform to receive the latest It Figures podcast episodes and information related to the series.

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in more than 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI's industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution.

