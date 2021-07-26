Carr, Riggs & Ingram to Host Live Webcast For Financial Institutions Operating in the Cannabis Industry

ENTERPRISE, Ala., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) has announced a free webinar entitled, "Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Cannabis Banking: Is Your Financial Institution Ready?" This live event will feature CRI Partner and Industry Line Leader Phyllis Ingram CRI Partner and Financial Institutions Practice Leader Doug Mims. The webinar will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.

This live session will discuss the latest regulatory guidance as it relates to AML governance and reporting. Presenters will take part in this in-depth discussion to explain the differences between marijuana, hemp, and CBD, as well as initial and ongoing cannabis due diligence (CDD). Session attendees will receive an update on the industry market, best practices for customer due diligence, and guidance on determining initial and ongoing CDD for CRBs. Click here to register for this upcoming event.

