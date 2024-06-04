Carr Workplaces Welcomes Karyn Rozek as New Director of Property Management

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carr Workplaces is thrilled to announce the addition of Karyn Rozek to our team as the new Director of Property Management. With a distinguished career in real estate and property management spanning over three decades, Karyn brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our organization.

Karyn's journey in real estate began at the Oliver T. Carr Company, and she joins us most recently from Oxford Properties, having also dedicated many successful years to Carr Properties. Her extensive experience includes managing Class A and trophy properties primarily in the DC region, as well as significant submarkets in Texas and Massachusetts.

Karyn is renowned for her ability to deliver hospitality-level service while maintaining the highest standards in property operations. Her unique approach and dedication to excellence make her a perfect fit for Carr Workplaces.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have Karyn join our team," said Ashley Buckner, Chief Operating Officer at Carr Workplaces. "Her expertise and leadership will undoubtedly enhance our property management services and contribute to our continued success."

Karyn expressed her enthusiasm about joining the team, stating, "I am thrilled to join Carr Workplaces and to work alongside such a talented group. I look forward to contributing to the company's growth and success."

About Carr Workplaces:

Carr Workplaces provides flexible coworking spaces and premium services that support businesses of all sizes. With locations across the country, we offer a range of solutions from private offices and team spaces to virtual offices and meeting rooms. Our goal is to create a supportive and productive environment that fosters success and innovation for our clients.

