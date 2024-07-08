CARRABBA'S ITALIAN GRILL GIVES BACK TO GUESTS AND FEEDING AMERICA® FOR NATIONAL GIVE SOMETHING AWAY DAY ON MONDAY, JULY 15

Social media giveaway to help guests win for themselves– and help others.

TAMPA, Fla., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrabba's Italian Grill is rewarding guests and Feeding America with a social media giveaway as part of its Carrabba's Cares program. Starting on Monday, July 8 through Friday, July 12, Carrabba's Italian Grill will award 86 guests at random who follow the brand on Instagram, like the entry post, and comment. The winners will be selected on National Give Something Away Day on Monday, July 15.

"At Carrabba's, we care about our community and believe that small acts of kindness can go a big way," said Pat Hafner, President of Carrabba's Italian Grill. "We see National Give Something Away Day as an opportunity to give back and nurture meaningful connections with our guests and the communities we serve."

Representative of Carrabba's founding in 1986, 86 winners will each receive a prize package and a $150 donation in their name to their local food bank in partnership with Feeding America. The prize package includes a Carrabba's Italian Grill branded Stanley® flip straw tumbler and a retro-style shirt/jersey with matching varsity socks.

The giveaway is the latest in Carrabba's Italian Grill's longstanding tradition of supporting the community through its Carrabba's Cares program. All winners of the National Give Something Away Day initiative will be selected at 3 p.m. on Monday, July 15th.

Established in 2015, National Give Something Away Day advocates for positive change through giving to friends, family and the less fortunate, whether through small acts of kindness or gifts of cash or materials.

About Carrabba's Italian Grill

Offering authentic Italian cuisine passed down from the founders' family recipes, Carrabba's Italian Grill® invites guests to "Come together at Carrabba's" with the people who matter most. Carrabba's is the centerpiece of creating lasting connections through the sharing of food. Signature dishes include The Chicken Bryan, Pollo Rosa Maria, Wood-Fire Grilled Steak and Chops, and the Johnny Trio plated with Tuscan-Grilled Sirloin Marsala, Chicken Bryan and Mezzaluna. Carrabba's offers online ordering and curbside carryout with care; catering options include Individually Packaged Entrées and a la carte selections. To learn more, visit www.carrabbas.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram.

