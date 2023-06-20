CARRABBA'S ITALIAN GRILL LAUNCHES BRAND NEW DAILY HAPPY HOUR

Experience Carrabba's new Happy Hour menu featuring $7 cocktails and $7 bites, 7 days a week

TAMPA, Fla., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrabba's Italian Grill is taking Happy Hour to a delightful level with an all-new bar experience that adds Italian flair to the classic gathering. Carrabba's is known for bringing people together and invites guests to enjoy innovative and mouth-watering appetizers and charcuterie boards while sipping refreshing beverage selections. Happy Hour launches today in all locations.

Carrabba's Italian Grill Happy Hour

"Aperitivo is the Italian tradition of gathering together for memorable drinks and food, and we can't think of a better way to honor our Italian roots than to model our new Happy Hour after it," said Pat Hafner, Carrabba's Italian Grill President. "We're excited to welcome guests in to enjoy incredible food and discover a new favorite place for happy hour to relax and reconnect with friends and family any day of the week."

Infused with value and flavor with a generous spread of food and drink offerings, the new Happy Hour is available in the Carrabba's bar, now known as the C Bar. Guests will peruse a chef-crafted menu seven days a week featuring $7 cocktails, seven $7 bites and much more. Happy Hour just got better!

Special Appetizers:

Charcuterie Board & Wine : Two savory choices, cured and curated for Happy Hour. One is plated with Mortadella, rustic Italian meat cuts, an array of Italian cheeses, burrata, olives, and more with two glasses of house wine for $25 ; the second comes with two glasses of premium wine for $30 . Enjoy the board on its own for $15 .

: Two savory choices, cured and curated for Happy Hour. One is plated with Mortadella, rustic Italian meat cuts, an array of Italian cheeses, burrata, olives, and more with two glasses of house wine for ; the second comes with two glasses of premium wine for . Enjoy the board on its own for . $7 Bites: Bruschette Caprese, Meatball Sliders, Shrimp Focaccia Bites, Vegetable Focaccia Bites, Mezzaluna Fritte, Calamari and Truffle Fettuccine Cacio e Pepe.

Beverage Specials:

$7 Specialty Cocktails : Passion Pear Spritz, Pomegranate Martini and Italian Old Fashioned.

: Passion Pear Spritz, Pomegranate Martini and Italian Old Fashioned. Peroni and Bud Light draft beer for $3 .

. A 9-ounce glass for the price of 6 ounces of house wine and sangria.

Absolut, Bacardi, Lunazul Blanco, Jim Beam, Crown Royal, Dewar's, New Amsterdam Gin premium spirits for $6 .

. Blackberry, Peach and Classic Red Sangria Pitchers serving four for $25 .

Happy Hour in the C Bar is available daily starting at 4 p.m. For more information and to find your nearest location, visit www.carrabbas.com. Times and offerings may vary.

About Carrabba's Italian Grill

Offering authentic Italian cuisine passed down from our founders' family recipes, Carrabba's Italian Grill® invites guests to "Come together at Carrabba's" with the people who matter most. Carrabba's is the centerpiece of creating lasting connections through the sharing of food. Signature dishes include Chicken Bryan, Pollo Rosa Maria, Wood-Fire Grilled Steak and Chops, Lasagne, and the Johnny Trio plated with three favorites on one plate. Carrabba's offers online ordering and curbside carryout with care; catering options include Perfect Bundles, Individually Packaged Entrées, Party Pans and more. For more information, visit www.carrabbas.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram.

PR Contact:

Mariah Kulkin

[email protected]

SOURCE Carrabba’s Italian Grill