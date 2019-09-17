Carrabba's Italian Grill Teams Up with Uber Eats for Delivery Partnership

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrabba's Italian Grill, serving authentic Italian cuisine passed down from the restaurant founders' family, has added another way for customers to enjoy made-from-scratch favorites without leaving their home. Carrabba's full menu is now available through Uber Eats.

"Even though families are busier than ever, they still want to sit down together for a warm delicious meal," said Michael Kappitt, President of Carrabba's Italian Grill. "This partnership complements our existing in-house delivery service and gives guests another option to get the homemade flavors of Carrabba's delivered right to their doorstep."

"From our warm, crusty bread with olive oil and fresh herbs for dipping to our famous Chicken Bryan, our made-from-scratch food suits the occasion perfectly," said Jay Smith, Carrabba's Executive Chef. "Thank you for not cooking!"

Dinner from Carrabba's through Uber Eats is now available in company-owned locations; lunch is available at participating locations.*

"We are thrilled to be able to offer folks across the U.S. access to their Carrabba's favorites, right at their fingertips through the Uber Eats app," said Kelly Seeman, Director of Enterprise Partnerships at Uber Eats. "We've already seen high demand from our customers, and we look forward to growing this partnership."

*Customers in Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Utah are encouraged to call their local Carrabba's to confirm delivery options.

About Carrabba's Italian Grill

Offering authentic Italian cuisine passed down from our founders' family recipes, Carrabba's uses only the best ingredients to prepare fresh and handmade dishes cooked to order in a lively exhibition kitchen. Featuring a wood-burning grill inspired by the many tastes of Italy, guests can enjoy signature dishes, including Chicken Bryan, Pollo Rosa Maria, Wood-Fire Grilled Steak and chops, small plates and classic Italian Pasta dishes in a welcoming, contemporary atmosphere. Carrabba's consistently ranks as a favorite in the Consumer Picks Survey by Nation's Restaurant News. Earn up to 50% off every fourth visit by joining Dine Rewards™ at www.dinerewards.com. For more information, please visit www.Carrabbas.com, www.Facebook.com/Carrabbas or www.Twitter.com/Carrabbas.

About Uber Eats

Uber Eats is an on-demand food delivery app and website that helps bring millions of people around the world the food they want, at the tap of a button. We partner with over 200,000 restaurants in more than 500 cities across 36 countries and six continents to offer meals for every taste and occasion. From specialty local favorites to everyday national brand names, Uber Eats offers millions of dishes while maintaining an average delivery time under 30 minutes.

Cathie Koch

Group Vice President, Corporate Affairs

(813) 830-5127

SOURCE Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Related Links

http://www.Carrabbas.com

