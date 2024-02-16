CARRABBA'S ITALIAN GRILL TO RAISE FUNDS FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER FOUNDATION WITH TRIOS FOR A CURE

News provided by

Carrabba's Italian Grill

16 Feb, 2024, 09:22 ET

Donation and Match for Every Trio Purchased on March 3

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrabba's Italian Grill is helping put the spotlight on triple negative breast cancer with a fundraising campaign to benefit the Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Foundation. On Sunday, March 3 – Triple Negative Breast Cancer Day – Carrabba's Italian Grill restaurants nationwide will donate $3 for any ordered Trio - three signature recipes on one plate. Carrabba's Italian Grill will also match $3 per Trio ordered – making it a $6 donation per order – which will help fund critical TNBC research.

The Trios for a Cure dishes include:

  • Classic Combinations appetizer: Hand-breaded Calamari, Mozzarella Marinara and Four-Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms, served with marinara sauce
  • Chicken Trio: Chicken Bryan, Pollo Rosa and Chicken Marsala
  • The Johnny Trio (7oz or 10oz): Chicken Bryan, Tuscan Grilled Sirloin Marsala and Mezzaluna
  • Carrabba's Italian Classic Trio: Classic Chicken Parmesan, Lasagne and Fettuccine Alfredo

"Carrabba's Italian Grill has a longstanding tradition of supporting the community through our Carrabba's Cares program. We are honored and humbled to bring greater awareness to the devastating disease of breast cancer that is affecting our local communities and impacting our team." said Pat Hafner, President of Carrabba's Italian Grill. "With Trios for a Cure, we will help raise much needed funds for the TNBC Foundation for triple negative research."

Carrabba's Italian Grill has a personal connection to the triple negative disease, which has affected two members of its marketing department: Marketing Manager Amanda Hopper, who was diagnosed with TNBC in 2023, and Head of Marketing Bronze Major, who lost a relative to the disease.

Triple negative breast cancer is a rare and aggressive form of breast cancer in which all three receptor tests come back negative. It differs from other types of invasive breast cancer in that it tends to grow and spread faster, has fewer treatment options, and tends to have a worse prognosis. The Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation is a credible source for triple negative breast cancer information, a catalyst for science and patient advocacy and a caring community with meaningful services for patients and their families. One hundred percent of the donations received from Trios for a Cure will help fund triple negative breast cancer research.

For more information on triple negative breast cancer and the TNBC Foundation, visit www.tnbcfoundation.org.

About Carrabba's Italian Grill
Offering authentic Italian cuisine passed down from our founders' family recipes, Carrabba's Italian Grill® invites guests to "Come together at Carrabba's" with the people who matter most. Carrabba's is the centerpiece of creating lasting connections through the sharing of food. Signature dishes include Lasagne, Pollo Rosa Maria, Wood-Fire Grilled Steak and Chops, and the newest Johnny Trio plated with Tuscan-Grilled Sirloin Marsala, Chicken Bryan and Mezzaluna. Carrabba's offers online ordering and curbside carryout with care; catering options include Individually Packaged Entrées and a la carte selections. To learn more, visit www.carrabbas.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram.

Contact:
Jackie Rodriguez 
Vice President, Tilson PR
[email protected] | www.tilsonpr.com
561.998.1995

SOURCE Carrabba's Italian Grill

Also from this source

CARRABBA'S ITALIAN GRILL BRINGS TWICE THE HOLIDAY CHEER WITH DOUBLE BONUS SALE

Carrabba's Italian Grill is giving guests even more ways to share joyful family meals this holiday season with a new offer giving twice the bonus...
FOR THE LOVE OF SANDWICHES: CARRABBA'S SANDWICH BISTRO IS A REAL CROWD PLEASER

FOR THE LOVE OF SANDWICHES: CARRABBA'S SANDWICH BISTRO IS A REAL CROWD PLEASER

Carrabba's Italian Grill, famous for authentic Italian cuisine, has put the finishing touches on its new catering service, Carrabba's Sandwich Bistro....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.