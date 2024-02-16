CARRABBA'S ITALIAN GRILL TO RAISE FUNDS FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER FOUNDATION WITH TRIOS FOR A CURE

Classic Combinations appetizer: Hand-breaded Calamari, Mozzarella Marinara and Four-Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms, served with marinara sauce

Chicken Trio: Chicken Bryan, Pollo Rosa and Chicken Marsala

and Chicken Marsala The Johnny Trio (7oz or 10oz): Chicken Bryan, Tuscan Grilled Sirloin Marsala and Mezzaluna

Carrabba's Italian Classic Trio: Classic Chicken Parmesan, Lasagne and Fettuccine Alfredo

"Carrabba's Italian Grill has a longstanding tradition of supporting the community through our Carrabba's Cares program. We are honored and humbled to bring greater awareness to the devastating disease of breast cancer that is affecting our local communities and impacting our team." said Pat Hafner, President of Carrabba's Italian Grill. "With Trios for a Cure, we will help raise much needed funds for the TNBC Foundation for triple negative research."

Carrabba's Italian Grill has a personal connection to the triple negative disease, which has affected two members of its marketing department: Marketing Manager Amanda Hopper, who was diagnosed with TNBC in 2023, and Head of Marketing Bronze Major, who lost a relative to the disease.

Triple negative breast cancer is a rare and aggressive form of breast cancer in which all three receptor tests come back negative. It differs from other types of invasive breast cancer in that it tends to grow and spread faster, has fewer treatment options, and tends to have a worse prognosis. The Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation is a credible source for triple negative breast cancer information, a catalyst for science and patient advocacy and a caring community with meaningful services for patients and their families. One hundred percent of the donations received from Trios for a Cure will help fund triple negative breast cancer research.

For more information on triple negative breast cancer and the TNBC Foundation, visit www.tnbcfoundation.org.

About Carrabba's Italian Grill

Offering authentic Italian cuisine passed down from our founders' family recipes, Carrabba's Italian Grill® invites guests to "Come together at Carrabba's" with the people who matter most. Carrabba's is the centerpiece of creating lasting connections through the sharing of food. Signature dishes include Lasagne, Pollo Rosa Maria, Wood-Fire Grilled Steak and Chops, and the newest Johnny Trio plated with Tuscan-Grilled Sirloin Marsala, Chicken Bryan and Mezzaluna. Carrabba's offers online ordering and curbside carryout with care; catering options include Individually Packaged Entrées and a la carte selections. To learn more, visit www.carrabbas.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram.

