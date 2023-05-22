Carrar and Röchling Automotive to Develop First-Ever EV Battery Modules with Two-Phase Immersion Thermal Management

The partnership results in lightweight, fully-sealed battery modules for simplified manufacturing and implementation of two-phase immersion technology.

SHA'AR HANEGEV, Israel, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrar, a developer of battery thermal management solutions for electric vehicles, has partnered with Röchling Automotive, a global supplier for customized plastic solutions, to develop and deliver lightweight, advanced plastic modules for EV batteries.

Carrar and Röchling will supply the automotive industry with a fully-sealed module with a two-phase immersion Thermal Management Solution. The uniquely-designed module is robust and easy to implement for mass production.

"We are proud to collaborate with Röchling, a world leader in its field." So says Mr. Avinoam Rubinstain, CEO of Carrar. "Röchling has many years of experience developing and producing innovative plastic solutions for the automotive industry, including battery components."

"Röchling is always looking for the next stage in the evolution of electric vehicles and to support safety and sustainability goals," says Marco Barbolini, Global Product Manager Röchling Automotive. "The Carrar thermal management solution prevents thermal runaway and greatly increases the safety of the batteries for electric vehicles."

"Keeping the battery temperature at the optimal range, Carrar also enables batteries to last twice as long, helping to cut back on battery production and its environmental impact."

The combined battery modules adhere to all European and American EV sustainability and safety standards. The modules can be built to fit any battery cell and every chemistry.

Carrar and Röchling will participate at the Battery Show in Stuttgart on May 23-25. Röchling Automotive will present at booth # 8-E70 and Carrar at booth # 8-D70.

About Röchling Automotive

The Röchling Group has been shaping industry. Worldwide. For more than 200 years. We transform the lives of people every day with our customized plastics: they reduce the weight of cars, make medication packaging more secure and improve industrial applications. Our workforce of around 11,250 people is located in the places where our customers are – in more than 90 locations in 25 countries. The Group's three divisions generated joint annual sales of 2.207 billion euros in 2021.

The Automotive division advances mobility. Our product solutions in the areas of aerodynamics, propulsion and structural lightweight help solve major challenges. We protect the environment while also improving the driving experience.

www.roechling.com/automotive

https://www.linkedin.com/company/roechling-automotive/

About Carrar

Carrar develops a thermal management system for electric vehicle batteries, powertrain, and In-Vehicle computers based on an innovative two-phase immersion technology. Carrar enables the electric vehicle battery and components to maintain the optimal temperature range in every climate, allowing ultra-fast charging and a longer driving range, extending battery lifetime, which lowers EV total cost of ownership and contributes to sustainability, and preventing thermal runaway, thereby increasing the safety of EV batteries and electric vehicles. For more information, please visit www.carrar.net Carrar on LinkedIn and Twitter.

