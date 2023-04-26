Carrazco Law annual Free Community Toy and food drive for the Children

TUSTIN, Calif. , April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The legal team at Carrazco Law is hosting its first annual Toy Drive and meals in celebration of Dia De Los Niños. Their target is to provide enough food and toys for 400+ children to the local Latin community of Orange County California. The event will also have a family photoshoot wall, balloons, music, and a mobile Covid-19 vaccine clinic, all onsite.

With collaboration from fellow sponsor Serve the People 501 (c)3, a nonprofit organization located in Santa Ana, CA, they are confident in reaching this goal and are dedicated to serving the community.

"Bringing Smiles to the children of our community" – Angel Carrazco

Event information:

Address : Carrazco Law APC; 18301 Irvine Blvd. Tustin CA 92780

: Carrazco Law APC; 18301 Irvine Blvd. Tustin CA 92780 Date : April 28th

: Time : 2PM until supplies last

: 2PM until supplies last Delivery Method: The toys and food will be brought to the cars.

The toys and food will be brought to the cars. Requirements: Show up on the day of the event through the entrance on Irvine Blvd.

The entire Carrazco Law team will support as volunteers and look forward to the participation of Serve the People and The Consulate of Mexico. Carrazco Law will set up a drive through in their parking lot in which families can come and pick up toys, as well as stay for free food and music. The volunteering legal team is committed to the well-being of Latin families.

About Carrazco Law:

Attorney Angel Carrazco Jr. Establish Carrazco Law in 2004 and is the President and one of the Founders of Serve the People: a non-profit organization that began in 2008 distributing food bags for families and the homeless. The organization has since expanded its resources and now offers a legal clinic where everyone is eligible for services, regardless of ability to pay. He is also the Consulting Attorney for the Mexican Consulate in Santa Ana and San Bernardino, where he offers free legal advice. He is an expert in cases involving Workers' Compensation, Personal Injury, and Civil Rights.

