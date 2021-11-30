Carrboro Family Medicine Center Becomes the Fourth Clinic This Year to Join the Expanding Generations Family of Practices

CARY, N.C., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrboro Family Medicine Center (CFMC) is the latest addition to join the Generations Family of practices, overseen and managed by Cary Medical Management (CMM). This clinic will be the fourth addition to CMM/Generations Family Practice this year, after expansion to Rocky Mount, Wendell and Greensboro adding a total of two dozen providers.

Dr. James Manor opened CFMC in 1983 with a mission to provide patient-centered healthcare for individuals and families. The group of three providers focuses on family medicine, caring for patients of all ages and stages, from newborn infants to elderly grandparents. Carrboro Family Medicine Center is the latest addition to join the Generations Family of practices, overseen and managed by Cary Medical Management. Clinics that join CMM and Generations Family Practice are supported by technology that enables favorable value-based contracts and significant shared savings.

"CFMC has always been committed to being a positive change in healthcare, and this change will allow me to focus more on medicine, while also feeling confident that CFMC continues to deliver timely, high quality, cost-effective medical services and providing a great experience for our patients," said Dr. Manor.

Clinics that join CMM and Generations Family Practice are supported by technology that enables favorable value-based contracts and significant shared savings. Moreover, they are able to either exit or remain independent while operating at a much better profit margin. By providing access to these platforms of expertise and support, CMM can realize their goal of empowering independent clinics to remain independent. The clinic has been an important part of the community not only serving patients but students as well.

"It has been such a blessing to work as a medical assistant here, and I am grateful to have had the opportunity to learn from each provider. I've loved seeing the impact this clinic has on the community, and hearing patients say they've been with Dr. Manor since he started over 35 years ago. He has managed to keep a 'small-town clinic feel' in a quickly growing city! This clinic models the type of longitudinal care that I want to provide to the community in my rural hometown as a future healthcare professional," said Jennifer Stocks, a part-time employee at CFMC and student at UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health.

CFMC's proximity to the triangle area allows them better access to the referral network. Whether its clinical support – including chronic care management, behavioral health integration, quality metrics and COVID protocols or administrative support including revenue cycle, insurance negotiations scheduling and recruiting – CMM will guide the clinic and empower CFMC's providers to take better care of their patients.

"Carrboro has an unmet demand for adult primary care in the area," said CMM co-founder and CEO Siu Tong, PhD. "There are only a handful of independent primary care physician practices in the area. This partnership will help serve the community and solve the need for more primary care access options in Chapel Hill and Carrboro."

CMM uses technologies from its sister companies to manage care between clinics, hospitals and specialists. Additionally, CMM utilizes technology to allow clinics to join forces without changing EHR. It is invested in quality care at low cost to all North Carolinians, and is committed to improving healthcare in both urban and underserved, rural communities.

About Cary Medical Management

Established in 2019, Cary Medical Management was created by a group of experienced clinic operators, physicians, and executives of leading healthcare technology companies with a vision to drive home the "trillion-dollar transformation to value-based-care" promised by the Affordable Care Act. CMM's role is to leverage their wealth of healthcare experience and strong financial backing to ensure their portfolio clinics succeed in the new era of healthcare quality and value. https://carymso.com/

