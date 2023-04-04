Carrefour Belgium Partners with OwnID to Implement Passwordless Authentication

Retail and Ecommerce trend: Carrefour Belgium partners with OwnID to bring secure and convenient passwordless authentication with Passkeys to online customers.

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrefour Belgium has announced a partnership with OwnID , a leading provider of passwordless authentication solutions. The partnership aims to bring frictionless login to Carrefour's online customers, enhancing their online shopping experience.

Passwordless authentication is quickly becoming a table stakes in the online retail and grocery industry, as customers expect seamless and secure login and registration options. By partnering with OwnID, Carrefour Belgium is able to offer its customers a secure and convenient way to access their accounts without the need for a password.

"A smooth user experience is requested by our customers, we are improving this experience along the customer journey," said Jean-Philippe Blerot, Head of digital and ecommerce projects for Carrefour. "We were looking into ways to reduce friction and improve security. OwnID's passwordless authentication solution uses biometric mechanisms, such as Passkeys, to verify a user's identity. This allows Carrefour's customers to easily and securely access their accounts, without the need to remember a complex password."

"We are excited to partner with Carrefour Belgium to bring no-password authentication to their customers," said Dor Shany, Co-founder and CEO of OwnID. "Through our work with leading brands, we have found out that identified users are significantly more valuable than unknown visitors. At OwnID, our mission is to help brands increase the number of identified customers, and we believe that our instant login experience is a valuable tool in achieving that goal. We are eager to bring this technology to Carrefour Belgium and its customers."

The partnership between Carrefour and OwnID is now live on carrefour.be , and customers can expect to see the new passwordless authentication option available when accessing their accounts online.

About Carrefour

Carrefour Belgium:

In Belgium, Carrefour operates 705 stores in various formats: Carrefour Hypermarkets, Carrefour Market supermarkets, Carrefour Express convenience stores, and 230 Carrefour Drive pickup points.

With a focus on customer needs, Carrefour aims to be a daily partner for its customers by offering a wide range of products and services at the best prices, thanks to the daily efforts of over 11,300 dedicated employees.

Furthermore, through its Act for Food program, Carrefour aims to become a leader in the field of food transition for all. The company is committed to taking concrete actions to preserve the environment and ensure that everyone has access to quality food.

Carrefour Belgium is part of the Carrefour Group. With a multi-format network of over 13,000 stores in more than 40 countries, the Carrefour Group is one of the world's leading food retailers. Carrefour's revenue in 2021 was 81.2 billion euros. Its integrated store network employs over 320,000 people, who contribute to making Carrefour the world leader in food transition for all, by offering quality food that is accessible and affordable everywhere. Overall, more than 500,000 people work under the Carrefour brand worldwide.

For more information: https://newsroom.carrefour.eu/fr (press room), https://www.carrefour.be/fr.html , or follow us on LinkedIn: @CarrefourBelgium

About OwnID

OwnID is a leading provider of passwordless authentication solutions. Their technology uses existing biometric mechanisms to verify a user's identity, providing a secure and convenient way for users to access their accounts without the need for a password. With a focus on innovation and customer experience, OwnID is committed to helping businesses and individuals securely access their online accounts with ease. Our team of experts is dedicated to continuously improving and expanding our passwordless authentication solution to meet the evolving needs of our clients.

