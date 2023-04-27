Carrefour chooses Pricer as ESL partner

STOCKHOLM, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The retail group Carrefour has renewed its trust in Pricer as their exclusive supplier of electronic shelf label (ESL) solutions for three years. The agreement covers new installations and replacement to optimize their store automation and communication solution.

The agreement with Carrefour, Pricer's customer since 20 years and one of Europe's largest retailers, contains no commitments with regard to volumes or amounts.

"Due to their outstanding service, we have selected Pricer as our partner for the next three years for Carrefour in France, Spain, Belgium, Italy, Romania and Poland. This new step of collaboration will improve our business through the latest generation of ESL features, central for critical areas like pricing, promo, automation or retail media", said Miguel Angel Gonzalez Gisbert, Global CTDO & digital transformation at Carrefour.

"We have a very long partnership with Carrefour, writing history together. This renewed trust from Carrefour is proof of our strategic cooperation and their confidence, both in our solution today and moving forward, and in the whole Pricer team that I know works in very close cooperation with Carrefour to offer the best value and service. This is also an important step in reaching our vision of becoming retail's first choice in shelf edge automation and communication", said Magnus Larsson, President and CEO at Pricer.

Orders under this agreement will be included in Pricer's order intake for the quarter in which they are received.

For further information, please contact:

Pierre Salagnac, Managing Director, Pricer France, +33 6 26 91 43 84

Magnus Larsson, President and CEO, +46 704 316851

[email protected]

Every care has been taken in the translation of this document. In the event of discrepancies, the Swedish original will supersede the English translation.

About Pricer

Pricer is a leading global technology company serving the rapidly growing smart retail market with in-store digital solutions that enhance both store performance and the shopping experience. Through electronic shelf labels, advanced technology, such as optical wireless communication and AI, and continuous innovation, Pricer offers the foundation for in-store communication and efficiency. The industry-leading Pricer platform delivers benefits from 30 years of deployment experience and is fast, robust, interconnectable and scalable. Pricer was founded in Sweden in 1991 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, please visit www.pricer.com

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE PRICER