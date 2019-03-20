CarrefourUAE.com to Feature Exclusive Seara Brand Shop

DUBAI, UAE, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seara Alimentos, a global food company based in Brazil and part of JBS - the largest animal protein producer in the world, has teamed up with Carrefour to expand the company's online offerings in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Seara products are now available on Carrefour's e-commerce platform where consumers can conveniently purchase an extensive range of Whole Chicken, Chicken Parts, and Ready-to-Eat products at the click of a button.

The website also features new products launches namely Seara Perfect Cuts and 100% Natural, developed specifically for the Middle East region. The unique pairing of quality food products from Seara with Carrefour's robust online portal aims to serve the ever-growing needs of the region's consumers.

"The Seara development in this region and around the world is directly linked with major partnerships, such as this one with Carrefour. The UAE's importance to the Company is reflected in our focus on constantly developing exclusive and innovative products that can now reach end consumers even more easily in the online environment", says Joanita Karoleski, CEO of Seara.

Marcos Delorenzo, director of Marketing and New Business at Seara MENA (Middle East and North Africa), affirms it will mark an important step on the brand development in UAE. "Consumer habits are changing. Our partnership accelerates the omnichannel approach we want to offer our customers."

Miguel Povedano, Chief Operating Officer of Carrefour UAE and Head of Operational Excellence at Majid Al Futtaim Retail said: "Today marks the first time that an entire poultry range has been added to the branded section of our website, a decision that comes as we strive to meet consumer demand for popular products with the convenience of delivery. We're proud to be working with the largest animal protein producer in the world and look forward to growing our online portfolio further through select brand partnerships."

Shoppers can visit Seara's newly-created, exclusive brand shop at: https://www.carrefouruae.com/seara

The Seara 100% Natural chicken range caters specifically to Islamic requirements and is available in Arab markets in four different cuts: chicken breasts, breast strips, drumsticks, drumsticks and thigh fillets. The products comply with strict international quality standards and hold animal welfare certifications, attesting to the fact none of the poultry has received any antibiotics or hormones at any stage in the production process. Furthermore, all animal feed used throughout the poultry breeding process is 100% vegetable-based.

Seara Perfect Cuts range covering chicken breasts, diced chicken, drumsticks and marinated chicken was also developed according to Islamic requirements and offers only the finest hand-cut chicken parts that are ideal for preparing traditional Middle Eastern recipes.

About Seara

With more than 60 years of expertise, Seara is a Brazilian food brand that is completely committed to high quality products, offering a large portfolio in the In-Natura meats and Poultry segments (frozen and fresh), as well as prepared and industrialized food solutions. Seara Alimentos is part of JBS - the largest animal protein producer in the world. Seara is present in more than 150 countries (such as China, England, Kuwait, France, Germany, Japan, Saudi Arabia, United States and United Arab Emirates), and it has international certifications for excellence in production, such as BRC (British Retail Consortium), SWA (Supplier Workplace Accountability), Global GAP (Global Certificate for the Agricultural Chain), Swiss Law, ISSO 14001, Halal Certifications, Certificate of Conformity (ESMA Halal National Mark), among others.

About Carrefour

Carrefour is one of the largest hypermarket and supermarket chains in the world. The brand was launched in the region in 1995 by Majid Al Futtaim, which is the exclusive franchisee to operate Carrefour in 37 countries across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Today, Majid Al Futtaim operates over 270 Carrefour stores, serving more than 750,000 customers daily and employing over 37,000 colleagues.

Carrefour operates different store formats, as well as multiple online offerings to meet the growing needs of its diversified customer base. In line with the brand's commitment to provide the widest range of quality products and value for money, Carrefour offers an unrivalled choice of more than 100,000 food and non-food products, and an exemplary customer experience to create great moments for everyone everyday.

Carrefour was launched in the UAE in 1995. Today, Carrefour operates 28 hypermarkets and 69 supermarkets, employing more than 11,000 colleagues.

SOURCE Seara; Carrefour

