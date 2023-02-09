Carrera Celebrates 60 Years of Racing Fun Driven by Nostalgia

Leading Producer of Slot Cars Inspires Motorsport Fans for Six Decades

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrera, the world market leader in the slot car segment is celebrating its 60-year anniversary. Founded in 1963, Carrera has continued to captivate generations of passionate racing fans with thrilling racing experiences. Even today, 60 years later.

Thanks to current licenses, innovative features, and lots of action, Carrera remains a perennial favorite for children and continues to inspire every generation anew.

At Carrera, generations of families have experienced fast duels and action-packed drifts together at the Carrera racecourse, and with numerous product innovations and further developments, every Carrera car race is remembered.

The youngest Carrera friends can start racing at three years old on the blue Carrera FIRST track. Aspiring six-year-old racers can race Carrera GO!!! with extras such as looping or ski jumping. Older "Carreraristi" can choose between the analog system EVOLUTION or the digital car racetrack Carrera DIGITAL 132. The vehicles of the DIGITAL 124 system do not only look great on a racetrack but also in the collector's showcase. Top themes from the best motorsport series in the world such as DTM and GT Series and numerous licenses from Red Bull or movie and video game stars such as Peppa Pig, the dogs of the PAW Patrol series, fast cars from Disney•Pixar Cars or heroes from Mario Kart™ guarantee that everyone can find their dream car at Carrera.

Today, the Carrera fan community reaches the whole world. Carrera's own social media channels, such as Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook reach millions of fans every day and international influencers and media houses report regularly about Carrera products.

Evolution of Carrera

In 1963, Carrera laid the foundation for the "Carrera Universal" system on a scale of 1:32, continuing the success story four years later with the "Carrera 124" system. Today's world market leader followed up in the 1970s and 1980s with the "Servo" system, the track-independent car racetracks, and closed at that time license agreements with many car brands. As a result, car fans were able to use true-to-the-original models of their dream cars racing over the curves and straights of the racetrack. During the 1990s, the "EXCLUSIVE" systems, the further development of "Carrera 124" and later "Evolution" was added.

In 2001, Carrera GO!!! took its place as a system for two vehicles in the scale 1:43. During the transition from analog to digital slot systems, Carrera laid the foundation for the next step to success by combining the classic analog racetrack world with a wide range of possibilities of the digital age. The DIGITAL 132 system was released in 2007 then followed in 2008 by the release of the larger-scale DIGITAL 124.

To ensure even more racing fun at the car racetrack, the 2.4 GHz WIRELESS+ technology with wireless hand controllers offers even more driving fun and unprecedented freedom of movement on the racetrack for the DIGITAL 124 and DIGITAL 132 systems. The next step in 2014 was the introduction of Carrera AppConnect and the Carrera Race App, with which all exciting race data can be downloaded directly from the racetrack into the app.

2017 saw the launch of Carrera FIRST, the system for children from the age of 3 years, with a focus on kids' licenses.

In addition to the numerous licenses and technical extensions, the focus at Carrera is of course the Carrera drivers and the development of new products and the needs and desires of the "Carreraristi".

For more information on Carrera, visit carrera-revell-toys.com.

Media Contact:

Brooke Larsen

815-354-6090

[email protected]

SOURCE Carrera Revell of Americas, Inc.