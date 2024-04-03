CARRERA EYEWEAR HITS THE STAGE OF THE FESTIVAL SEASON LAUNCHING THE NEW CAPSULE CARRERA FESTIVAL EDITION

As an official Coachella partner, CARRERA will have category exclusivity as the only featured eyewear brand on the festival grounds. The brand will be present with an experiential partner tent to connect and engage with thousands of festival goers while offering an immersive brand experience, including a sunglasses try-on station which will present the 2024 CARRERA COLLECTION and THE NEW CARRERA FESTIVAL EDITION CAPSULE, a global preview of eight exclusive styles driving us in a magical mood.

CARRERA FESTIVAL EDITION CAPSULE

The new Carrera Festival Edition Capsule has been created with the Festival mood and vibe in mind.

The Collection includes eight iconic Carrera sunglasses in a mix of male, female and unisex shapes and materials with a special lenses treatment giving an iridescent effect inspired to the Festival bubbly and magical mood.

All styles are designed in Italy and reinterpret masterpieces from the Carrera global Collection: distinctive and iconic shapes rich in details ready to stand out from the Festival crowd.

The signature 'CARRERA FESTIVAL EDITION' is printed on the left lens as well as on the inside temple.

All styles come with a dedicated accessory - gifted as a GWP accessory - the Festival Edition black-colored neoprene croakie with an iridescent-colored Carrera logo and racing stripes – a nod to the brand's car racing history. The retainer attaches to the temples to rest on the wearer's neck when not in use. The words 'Festival Edition' appears printed on the inside.

The Carrera Festival Edition Capsule is sold on the brand's D2C website carreraworld.com for Europe or us.carreraworld.com for North America.

You can find it in selected retailers and in the Carrera Official tent at the Coachella Festival.

About CARRERA

Synonymous with pioneering design and outstanding quality – CARRERA is a statement brand since 1956 for people who live by their own rules, continuously defying themselves and proudly approaching life standing out from the crowd.

