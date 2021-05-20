Carrera of America and Revell Merge to Become Carrera Revell of Americas, Inc.

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this month, Carrera of America, leading producer of slot racing sets and R/C cars, and Revell, creator of true-to-the-original plastic model kits, merged their operations to become Carrera Revell of Americas, Inc. This strategic decision came after 19 months of discussions on a corporate level including the respective head offices in Germany and Austria and Lou Aguilera from Revell and Frank Tiessen from Carrera – who will now lead the new company as co-presidents. Aguilera will focus on logistics and distribution and Tiessen will champion all sales and marketing efforts.

In addition to the merger, Carrera Revell of Americas, Inc. will be expanding their operation from solely the United States and Canada to include Latin America. By uniting the two teams, Carrera Revell of Americas will have the bandwidth to grow their presence in North America, while continuing to cater to an audience of car and motorsport enthusiasts and streamlining the distribution efforts for their key retail partners.

Since both Revell and Carrera have long histories and strong fan bases, the end-product experience and branding will remain the same for consumers; however, as of May 2021, all Carrera Revell of Americas, Inc. operations have moved into a combined warehouse in Atlanta, Georgia. By bringing their operations together in a single location – the teams can more fully capitalize on their joint network, retailers can more easily reach minimum shipment levels by ordering both slot cars and models in a single shipment, and the team can strategically access a larger audience than what they had access to individually, leading to additional growth for both product lines.

"We quickly recognized that there are synergies between the Revell and Carrera brands," shares Tiessen, Co-President of Carrera Revell of Americas, Inc. "Both companies have long histories with strong, enthusiastic fan bases – so while we didn't want to alter the end product, we are excited to offer a better, more streamlined operation for our business partners and expand our operations into Latin America. With slot cars and realistic models, we have something for every age group – children to adults – and this partnership will allow us to now bring those to more people around the world."

Carrera Revell of Americas is a leading international toys and games manufacturer that develops, manufactures and distributes products under the brands Carrera, Revell and Pustefix and also holds major licenses from partners like Nintendo, Disney and all major car manufacturers. Headquartered in East Brunswick, NJ, the company serves the North and Latin American markets and is part of the Carrera Revell Group. More information is available at www.carrera-toys.com – and www.revell.com

