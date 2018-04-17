Carriage Services Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

What: Carriage Services First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call When: Wednesday, April 25, 2018 – 8:30 a.m. central time (NEW TIME) How: Live via phone – By dialing 866-516-3867 (conference ID 2879306) or live over the Internet by logging on to the Company's website at www.carriageservices.com.

An audio archive of the call will be available either by phone until April 29, 2018 by dialing toll-free 855-859-2056 (conference ID 2879306) or on the Company's website at www.carriageservices.com. For more information, please contact Viki Blinderman at 713-332-8568 or Ben Brink at 713-332-8441 or email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com.

