Carriage Services Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced plans to release 2018 first quarter results on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 after the market closes.  In conjunction with the release, Carriage Services has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. central time.

What:

Carriage Services First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

When:

Wednesday, April 25, 2018 – 8:30 a.m. central time (NEW TIME)

How:

Live via phone – By dialing 866-516-3867 (conference ID 2879306) or live over the Internet by logging on to the Company's website at www.carriageservices.com.

An audio archive of the call will be available either by phone until April 29, 2018 by dialing toll-free 855-859-2056 (conference ID 2879306) or on the Company's website at www.carriageservices.com.  For more information, please contact Viki Blinderman at 713-332-8568 or Ben Brink at 713-332-8441 or email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com.

