CARRICK CAPITAL PARTNERS NAMES SUZANNE PASSALACQUA CFO

SAN FRANCISCO and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrick Capital Partners, a growth-oriented investment firm focused on software and software-enabled businesses, today announced the appointment of Suzanne Passalacqua to the position of Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer. Currently Senior Vice President & Chief Compliance Officer, Passalacqua will assume the new role on October 31st. She succeeds Mitch Slodowitz, who is retiring from the company.

"At Carrick we are committed to promoting from within and rewarding exceptional talent. Suzanne's wealth of experience and expertise in corporate finance and compliance have instilled in her a valued perspective coming into the job of CFO. She is particularly well-suited for this important role," emphasized Co-CEO Marc McMorris.

During her tenure at Carrick, Suzanne has been responsible for supporting the capital optimization and operational efficiency in portfolio companies and potential investments, and compliance. She brings a principal, legal, corporate finance, and operations perspective to every project, and provides hands-on support to executing Carrick's vision and promoting continuous improvement. In her previous roles at DLJ, McKesson, Tamalpais Ventures and 5 Lights, Suzanne led M&A transactions, buy-outs, and corporate restructurings across corporate finance and strategic initiatives.

"Suzanne will be taking over from Mitch Slodowitz who was part of the team that built Carrick over the last ten plus years into the company we are today. On behalf of the entire team, I would like to express our gratitude to Mitch and wish him the best as he transitions to devote more time to family and pursuing personal interests," Jim Madden, Co-CEO, added.

"I am honored to take on this responsibility and to meet the challenge of this new role," said Suzanne Passalacqua. "I know I have big shoes to fill based on Mitch's extensive experience, and I am grateful for everything he is doing to help ensure a smooth hand-off."

About Carrick Capital Partners

Headquartered in San Francisco and Newport Beach, Carrick Capital Partners is a growth-oriented investment firm that utilizes ABV (Approach to Building Value) to operationally scale fast-growing, software-enabled businesses. Carrick adds value by taking a concentrated approach and dedicating significant resources post-investment. Leveraging decades of experience, Carrick helps scale great companies to maximize returns for investors, stimulate economic growth and positively impact the industry landscape. Working directly with CEOs and entrepreneurs, Carrick addresses a vital need for investment capital and growth expertise. For more information, please visit www.carrickcapitalpartners.com.

