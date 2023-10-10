CARRICK CAPITAL PARTNERS NAMES SUZANNE PASSALACQUA CFO

News provided by

Carrick Capital Partners

10 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrick Capital Partners, a growth-oriented investment firm focused on software and software-enabled businesses, today announced the appointment of Suzanne Passalacqua to the position of Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer. Currently Senior Vice President & Chief Compliance Officer, Passalacqua will assume the new role on October 31st. She succeeds Mitch Slodowitz, who is retiring from the company.

"At Carrick we are committed to promoting from within and rewarding exceptional talent. Suzanne's wealth of experience and expertise in corporate finance and compliance have instilled in her a valued perspective coming into the job of CFO. She is particularly well-suited for this important role," emphasized Co-CEO Marc McMorris.

During her tenure at Carrick, Suzanne has been responsible for supporting the capital optimization and operational efficiency in portfolio companies and potential investments, and compliance. She brings a principal, legal, corporate finance, and operations perspective to every project, and provides hands-on support to executing Carrick's vision and promoting continuous improvement. In her previous roles at DLJ, McKesson, Tamalpais Ventures and 5 Lights, Suzanne led M&A transactions, buy-outs, and corporate restructurings across corporate finance and strategic initiatives.

"Suzanne will be taking over from Mitch Slodowitz who was part of the team that built Carrick over the last ten plus years into the company we are today. On behalf of the entire team, I would like to express our gratitude to Mitch and wish him the best as he transitions to devote more time to family and pursuing personal interests," Jim Madden, Co-CEO, added. 

"I am honored to take on this responsibility and to meet the challenge of this new role," said Suzanne Passalacqua. "I know I have big shoes to fill based on Mitch's extensive experience, and I am grateful for everything he is doing to help ensure a smooth hand-off."

About Carrick Capital Partners

Headquartered in San Francisco and Newport Beach, Carrick Capital Partners is a growth-oriented investment firm that utilizes ABV (Approach to Building Value) to operationally scale fast-growing, software-enabled businesses. Carrick adds value by taking a concentrated approach and dedicating significant resources post-investment. Leveraging decades of experience, Carrick helps scale great companies to maximize returns for investors, stimulate economic growth and positively impact the industry landscape. Working directly with CEOs and entrepreneurs, Carrick addresses a vital need for investment capital and growth expertise. For more information, please visit www.carrickcapitalpartners.com.

Contact: Machie Madden/ Maureen Landers
[email protected]
[email protected]
91.868.2358

SOURCE Carrick Capital Partners

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.