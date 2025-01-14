Carrie Howell Appointed as Chief Executive Officer at American Migraine Foundation

Envision Consulting supports the search for AMF's visionary new leader

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Migraine Foundation is proud to announce the appointment of Carrie Howell as their new CEO.

Carrie Howell, Chief Executive Officer

Howell has built an extensive career in the nonprofit sector, serving as Executive Director for organizations like Hospitality House, Dup15q Alliance, and a therapeutic home for teen girls. She holds a Master's in Counseling from Southeastern University and has served in leadership roles on nonprofit boards. Her contributions earned her recognition as one of the 50 Most Influential Women in Charlotte, NC, as well as the prestigious Brava Award from SmartCEO. She is also a Certified Fundraising Professional (CFRE).

"I am honored to accept the CEO role at the American Migraine Foundation," Carrie says. "This is an exceptional opportunity to lead an organization committed to improving the lives of individuals and I look forward to collaborating with our community, advancing critical research, and driving impactful initiatives to empower and support those navigating this complex condition."

The American Migraine Foundation has been supporting Americans living with migraines since 2010. Through advocacy and education, AMF strives to build community and drive impactful research that advances the equality of life for patients with any disabling disease that causes severe head pain.

"AMF is thrilled to have Carrie joining the team," says Board Chair Dr. Christine Lay. "We look forward to the positive impact she will make and how the organization will grow during her tenure."

About American Migraine Foundation

The American Migraine Foundation serves as the center of hope for the migraine community. They provide free doctor-verified resources which aid the millions of Americans who find themselves in a battle with the unrelenting qualities of migraine. Through increased awareness and recognition of migraines, AMF hopes to advance efforts to relieve not only the pain but stigma of this debilitating condition.

About Envision Consulting

Envision Consulting is a boutique firm that specializes in executive search, organizational strategy, merger exploration, and executive leadership transitions exclusively for nonprofit organizations. With offices in New York, Denver, Lexington and Los Angeles, Envision's commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is integrated throughout its practices, which include a structured hiring process and anti-biased decision making.

Contact: Jes McBride

Envision Consulting

[email protected]

SOURCE Envision Consulting