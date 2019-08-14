Carrie Lopez and Melissa Newman Join UnifyHR Verification Services

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UnifyHR, a leader in eligibility verification services, announced that Carrie Lopez and Melissa Newman have joined its verification services team.

"We're excited to add Carrie and Melissa to our team," said Allen Gehrki, President and CEO of UnifyHR. "We believe we already offer the best product available today, and we're excited about adding new features and enhancements in the near future. Carrie and Melissa will play a key role in helping us expand beyond dependent eligibility audits with new services that help employers further reduce their health care costs."

Carrie joins the team as Regional Vice President of Sales, where she will focus on helping employers design programs that reduce costs and meet their compliance obligations. Carrie has more than twenty years of experience in employee benefits administration, most recently serving as Sales Executive at Alight Solutions.

"I'm passionate about helping employers develop strategies that meet their compliance obligations and improve their bottom line," stated Carrie. "I could not be prouder to join UnifyHR where our technology, leadership, and talent make a real difference for employers."

Melissa joins the UnifyHR team as a product architect, responsible for the overall delivery of the company's verification services offering. Melissa began her career in employee benefits as a life and disability consultant. She joined HRAdvance, a pioneer in eligibility verification services in 2008, where she served in a variety of roles including performance team manager.

"There's been tremendous growth in eligibility verification services since I started my career eleven years ago," said Melissa. "I'm thrilled to join the leader in this space, and I'm very excited to be part of the team that's going to take this service to the next level."

About UnifyHR: UnifyHR provides flexible and affordable services that help employers manage complex employee benefits programs so they can focus on their core business. The company offers eligibility verification services, ACA compliance and reporting services, COBRA administration, premium billing services, and print and mail fulfillment. To learn more about UnifyHR, visit www.unifyhr.com.

SOURCE UnifyHR

