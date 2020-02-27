Carrie Schwab Pomerantz to speak at Financial Empowerment Conference for Underserved Girls in celebration of International Women's Day

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 5, 2020 the Bay Area Financial Education Foundation (BAFEF) will hold its fifth annual "Empowering Women for the Future" conference at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, in honor of International Women's Day. The event brings 50 high school girls from underserved communities together with 50 professional women in finance for a day of mentoring, financial education and encouragement. The students are from Burton, Galileo and John O'Connell High Schools, and recruited through targeted programs including Black Star Rising and AVID.

The event is organized by BAFEF's Executive Director, Tina Marchetti, and features prominent guest speakers Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz, Chair of the Charles Schwab Foundation and Evelyn Zohlen, CFP®, National Chair of the Financial Planning Association. A special workshop on 'Communicating Your Unique Human Value' will be presented to all by Executive Coach, Joanna Bloor, 'Belief Agent for the Brave and Curious'. joannabloor.com.

Women from the Financial Planning Association, Financial Women of San Francisco, 100 Women in Finance, CalCPA and other groups will work one-on-one with the students throughout the day, teaching them about basic principles of personal finance: budgeting, credit, savings, and interest. Many of the women hold the Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) designation.

The event provides a meaningful connection between generations of women. Mentors share their own experiences related to career and finance with the students as they teach. The event provides critical financial education that sadly, California's schools do not. California schools have actually been rated an "F" in financial literacy (EdSource.org).

The Bay Area Financial Education Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that works to improve the economic education and financial literacy of Bay Area youth. Our 2020 Empowering Women for the Future event is sponsored by Charles Schwab, Moody's, Jackson Square Partners, BRIO Financial Group, the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, Aspiriant, BNY Mellon/Pershing, Franklin Templeton, and The Humphreys Group.

Learn more about us at www.bafef.org

SOURCE Bay Area Financial Education Foundation

Related Links

https://www.bafef.org

