Carrie Underwood Launches HiNote, a New Wellness Brand Built for Real Life

Fitness app, supportive community, and first product bring convenience, energy, and balance to busy lives

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrie Underwood, eight-time GRAMMY® Award winner and successful entrepreneur, today announced the launch of her new wellness brand, HiNote, designed to help women by offering an easy, accessible daily path to wellness. HiNote brings together movement, nourishment, and community to make wellness feel doable, even on the busiest days.

HiNote Logo Carrie Underwood/HiNote - Photo Credit: Jeff Johnson

As the first product offering, HiNote is introducing HiNote Everyday Energy Daily Nutrition Drink Mix, featuring 20g of protein, including 15 grams of clear whey and 5 grams of collagen, along with 5g of fiber, 13 fruits and vegetables, superfoods, greens, and vitamin B. With no added sugar or caffeine, it is designed to provide sustained energy throughout the day.

Available in three delicious flavors, Berry Medley, Juicy Peach, and Strawberry Lemonade, HiNote Everyday Energy Daily Nutrition Drink Mix comes together in just 30 seconds, offering more than just nutrition. It creates a small but meaningful moment of pause in a busy day that lifts your mood, fuels your energy, and keeps your momentum moving. It is designed to help women fill their own cups first so they can feel strong and ready to show up fully for their families, communities, and busy lives.

To fully support women's fitness and nutrition journeys in one place, Underwood's popular fitness app, fit52, is evolving into HiNote Life – Powered by fit52. The app serves as a destination for building strength and consistency with guided workouts led by Carrie, simple and nutritious recipes, a food tracker, and a supportive community to help members stay on track and motivated. Underwood has built a successful business portfolio inspired by her passion for health and wellness, where in addition to fit52 which was launched in 2020 alongside her first book, the New York Times bestseller Find Your Path, she also founded and created the fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, and has been an equity partner in BODYARMOR sports drink.

"Health and wellness have always been such an important part of my life," says Carrie Underwood. "Through my app, my own workouts, and daily conversations, I keep hearing the same heartfelt truth from women everywhere, myself included: we want to care for ourselves while still showing up for everything else our busy lives demand. That's why I created HiNote. To help build a home for the everyday habits that support real life: movement, nourishment, and simple routines you can stick with."

As part of its commitment to making wellness accessible and empowering women through confidence, movement, and community, HiNote has partnered with Girls on the Run International — a national nonprofit that offers empowering after-school programs for girls in grades 3 to 8 that combine physical activity with confidence-building lessons and life skills development — to support initiatives that help the next generation build lifelong healthy habits.

Since its launch in 2020, fit52, now HiNote Life – Powered by fit52, was incubated with Caravan as a strategic capital partner to support the brand's early foundation and continued growth and evolution with HiNote.

HiNote Everyday Energy Daily Nutrition Drink Mix single-flavor bags and variety pack, along with a branded shaker bottle, are available for purchase on HiNote.com, and the HiNote Life – Powered by fit52 app can be downloaded on the Apple App Store or Google Play.

For additional information on HiNote, visit HiNote.com. Stay connected with the brand by visiting their social media channels via Facebook and Instagram.

About HiNote

HiNote is a new wellness brand founded by Carrie Underwood, created to fit into real life. It lifts your mood, fuels your energy, and helps you stay consistent. HiNote offers common sense support and solutions through the fitness app, vibrant community, and its first new product, HiNote Everyday Energy Daily Nutrition Drink Mix. To fully support consumers' fitness and nutrition journeys in one place, Underwood's popular fitness app, fit52, is evolving into HiNote Life – Powered by fit52. The HiNote Life app and the HiNote Everyday Energy Daily Nutrition Drink Mix go hand in hand, to give women the tools and energy to show up for their day. HiNote fits seamlessly into busy routines and helps fuel the body without any guesswork. For more information visit HiNote.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook and Instagram.

About HiNote Everyday Energy Daily Nutrition Drink Mix

HiNote Everyday Energy Daily Nutrition Drink Mix makes wellness simple and accessible no matter how busy life gets. Packed with 20g of protein, including 15 grams of clear whey and 5 grams of collagen, 5g of fiber, 13 fruits and vegetables, superfoods, greens, and vitamin B, it delivers sustained energy without any sugar or caffeine. Created for real women with full lives, HiNote Everyday Energy Daily Nutrition Drink Mix offers an easy and consistent path to feeling your best through nourishment that truly fuels the body. Ready in just 30 seconds, it fits seamlessly into busy routines while creating a small moment to pause, reset, and recharge.

About HiNote Life – Powered by fit52

HiNote Life – Powered by fit52 is the natural evolution of Carrie Underwood's popular fit52 fitness app, home to a thriving community of over 500,000 members. HiNote Life takes everything members love about fit52 and expands into whole-body wellness, pairing trusted fitness programming with Carrie's new HiNote Everyday Energy Daily Nutrition Drink Mix alongside tools designed to support everyday wellbeing. With Carrie still at the heart of the community, showing up alongside members every day, HiNote Life makes it easier than ever to take care of yourself without the pressure of perfection.

About Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood is a true multi-format, multi-media superstar, spanning achievements in music, television, film, and as a bestselling author and successful entrepreneur. She is the highest RIAA certified female country artist of all time, including eight albums that are certified Multi-Platinum or Platinum by the RIAA, with over 95 million total RIAA certifications to date, all while continuing to sell out arena tours across North America and the UK. All 10 of her albums (including nine studio albums and her 2014 Greatest Hits: Decade #1) – three of which she co-produced – have debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Top 200 chart for all genres, beginning with her 9x platinum debut album, Some Hearts, which was released in 2005. She has recorded 29 #1 singles (14 of which she co-wrote) and has won over 100 major awards, including 8 GRAMMY® Awards, 16 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and the only female ever to win three times), 25 CMT Music Awards (holding the record for the most award wins ever for the show), 17 American Music Awards, 10 People's Choice Awards, and 7 CMA Awards. She has been a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2008 and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018. She has also built a successful business portfolio inspired by her passion for health and wellness, as she founded and created the fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, and her first book, FIND YOUR PATH was an instant New York Times bestseller in 2020 when she also launched her popular fitness app, fit52. Carrie launched her exclusive year-round SiriusXM channel, CARRIE'S COUNTRY, in 2023, and created two additional channels, CARR-DIO by CARRIE'S COUNTRY and SAVIOR SUNDAY DAILY by CARRIE'S COUNTRY, both of which stream exclusively on the SiriusXM app. She became the first artist to perform at the Resorts World Theatre in 2021, where her REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency played to packed houses through April 2025, the longest-running Las Vegas residency of any solo female country artist. Her concert special, "CARRIE UNDERWOOD: REFLECTION," is now streaming worldwide on Hulu and Disney+. She has starred in the show open for primetime television's #1 program, NBC's Sunday Night Football, for 13 consecutive seasons, and can be seen in her second season on the judges panel of the hit show American Idol, alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie on ABC and Hulu, which she joined last year, marking the 20th anniversary of her winning the title.

About Girls on the Run

Founded in 1996, Girls on the Run International is a nonprofit organization that offers empowering after-school programs for girls in grades 3 to 8. Through fun activities, engaging lessons, and meaningful conversations, participants build confidence, increase physical activity, and develop essential life skills, including managing emotions, resolving conflicts, and forming friendships. With the support of trained coaches, girls activate their limitless potential through a research-based curriculum. Now celebrating 30 years, Girls on the Run has served more than 2.8 million girls across all 50 states and Canada. Learn more at girlsontherun.org.

About Caravan

Caravan co-founds companies authentically powered by the world's most iconic artists and athletes in partnership with leading entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA). With dozens of public and private exits collectively across its leadership team, Caravan has a proven track record of operational excellence and excels at leveraging proprietary data and reach to identify unique opportunities and build authentic brands with an immediate audience. Our extensive experience across e-commerce, consumer internet, Web3, gaming and lifestyle allow us to serve as trusted partners to the artists we co-create with.

SOURCE HiNote