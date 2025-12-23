Carrier Advances Next-Generation Rooftop Heat Pump Technology with Commercial Field Trials

High-performance systems demonstrate cold-climate capability, efficiency gains and lower operating costs for commercial buildings

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, today announced a major milestone in the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Commercial Building HVAC Technology Challenge with the launch of commercial field trials for its next-generation rooftop heat pump technology designed for broad commercial adoption.

"After proving our innovation in the lab, we're thrilled to show how it performs in operating commercial environments. Our engineering and project development teams have created a solution built to perform where it matters most," said Heidi Gehring, Managing Director, Light Commercial, Carrier. "These field trials are the final step before launching a high-performance product designed to strengthen U.S. commercial buildings."

Carrier's new 10-14-ton rooftop heat pump unit has been installed at a large national retailer in upstate New York as part of ongoing field trials. The system was the first in its range to complete DOE lab verification testing, setting a performance benchmark for cold-climate commercial rooftop systems by delivering 100% heating capacity at 5°F, more than 70% heating capacity at -10°F and performance that meets or exceeds DOE's commercial HVAC efficiency thresholds.

In addition, Carrier's 15-ton rooftop unit is undergoing testing at the DOE's Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee and is expected to begin field trials at a commercial facility in Pennsylvania in the coming weeks. These trials will be monitored and verified by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory and are expected to conclude in summer 2027. Commercial availability is anticipated in summer 2027.

The DOE's Commercial Building HVAC Technology Challenge is designed to accelerate adoption of advanced HVAC equipment that lowers energy use and operating costs while supporting grid reliability through lower demand. The program includes two light commercial product categories — 10-14 tons and 15-25 tons — with Carrier participating in both as part of its broader commitment to innovation and helping customers reach their sustainability and cost-saving goals.

Across independent testing conducted by the DOE, Oak Ridge National Laboratory and NREL, Carrier's rooftop heat pump systems have met or exceeded targets for IVHE, IVHEc and COPs, reinforcing confidence in their readiness for scaled commercial deployment, including strong cold-climate operation.

