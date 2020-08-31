Carrier and Cushman & Wakefield Collaborate to Enhance Building Health, Safety and Efficiency

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of innovative HVAC, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies, and Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, have agreed to collaborate to introduce Carrier's premier healthy building solutions for Cushman & Wakefield's clients through Carrier's Healthy Buildings Program.

"By working with Carrier, Cushman & Wakefield can offer differentiated services and solutions as part of its 6 Feet Office concept to our clients," said Bryan Jacobs, President of Global IFM, Cushman & Wakefield. "This collaboration will position us to exceed our clients' expectations by helping to deliver safer, healthier and more productive work environments."

The pandemic has intensified the urgency and need for solutions that help provide a safe return to the office. This strategic collaboration will allow Carrier to provide Cushman & Wakefield clients the tools to assess a building's readiness for occupancy, upgrade applicable advanced technologies and optimize indoor environments to be safer, healthier and more efficient.

Carrier's Healthy Buildings Program offering can benefit Cushman & Wakefield clients through a broad portfolio of advanced services and technologies – from improving indoor air quality, delivering remote services to managing ventilation in buildings and implementing touchless solutions.

"Carrier is excited to work with Cushman & Wakefield to deliver advanced healthy building solutions to Cushman & Wakefield clients to enable safer re-opening and ongoing building operations," said Rajan Goel, Senior Vice President, Carrier Building Solutions Group, and leader of Carrier's Healthy Buildings Program. "Our collaboration will identify and deploy new, innovative solutions to help Cushman & Wakefield create facilities that are healthier, safer, more efficient and productive."

The collaboration is under a memorandum of understanding whose terms are non-binding and are subject to negotiation of mutually acceptable technical and commercial terms and conditions.

To learn more about the Carrier Healthy Buildings program, visit corporate.carrier.com/healthybuildings. For more information on Cushman & Wakefield's 6 Feet Office concept, visit here.

About Carrier

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions. Since our founding, we've led in creating solutions that matter for people and our planet. Today, our portfolio includes industry-leading brands such as Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic that offer innovative HVAC, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies to help make the world safer and more comfortable for generations to come. For more information, visit www.corporate.carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 53,000 employees in 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2019, the firm had revenue of $8.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation; Cushman & Wakefield

