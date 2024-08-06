Carrier and Sibi Announce Collaboration to Revolutionize the Future of the HVAC Supply Chain for Home Builders

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier and Sibi, a technology platform for supply chains, are collaborating to transform the HVAC industry through enhanced data-driven efficiency and the creation of a new optimized supply chain management system. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.

As part of the agreement, Sibi's flagship integration products will connect home builders directly with Carrier's distribution channel partners. The platforms will allow channel partners to place orders for Carrier solutions directly through Sibi's interface, saving time and resulting in a more streamlined supply chain. Additionally, through the agreement, Carrier will now have access to expansive networks in the Single-Family Rental, Multi-Family Rental, Home Warranty and New Construction sectors.

Furthermore, digital tools will now be made available to help enhance HVAC contractors' operations, providing instant access to a wide array of Carrier products and more. This support is designed to empower one of the largest contractor networks in the world with advanced technology and award-winning heating and cooling solutions.

"Together with Sibi, we are innovating to solve HVAC industry supply chain challenges," said David Meyers, Vice President of Sales, Residential Systems, Carrier. "Making our energy-efficient, sustainable solutions available to the single-family and multi-family rental segment while eliminating barriers to attainment is a move in the right direction for our partners, builders and renters. Carrier invented this industry by designing the first modern air conditioning system over 120 years ago and continues to be a pioneer in HVAC."

Barrie Lindahl, CEO, Sibi, said, "Our collaboration with Carrier will empower businesses by turning their data into actionable insights, pushing the boundaries of supply chain management. Data alone remains inert; layered with context, it becomes applied information."

This announcement highlights Carrier's and Sibi's dedication to groundbreaking innovation and excellence. By leveraging AI and advanced technologies, this collaboration will help redefine operational efficiency and responsible resource management.

About Carrier

Founded by the inventor of modern air conditioning, Carrier is a world leader in high-technology heating, air-conditioning and refrigeration solutions. Carrier experts provide sustainable solutions, integrating energy-efficient products, building controls and energy services for residential, commercial, retail, transport and food service customers. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions that matter for people and our planet for generations to come. For more information, visit carrier.com or follow @Carrier on X.

About Sibi

Sibi leads a visionary shift as a supply chain technology company, enhancing how industries manage procurement and asset tracking with cutting-edge artificial intelligence. With Sibi, every building material purchase flows through our integrations, ensuring the most efficient path from planning to completion. Leveraging insights from purchasing and property data, Sibi enhances buying decisions and aids in supply chain forecasting. For more information, visit sibi.ai or contact us at [email protected].

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation