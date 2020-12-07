Carrier Announces Continuation of Healthy Buildings Webinar Series

Dr. Joseph Allen, director of the Healthy Buildings Program at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Carrier's scientific advisor, will share deeper insights on the nine foundations of healthy indoor environments for homes and buildings.

Upcoming A Healthier Future Starts Indoors webinars include:

Enhancing Occupant Safety and Security in Today's Buildings ( December 15, 2020 , 10:00 a.m. EST ) will help building owners, consultants, and facility, IT, EH&S and security managers and directors understand the steps they can take now to make progress toward a healthier building through applying incident management technologies, reducing touch points, leveraging screening solutions, and achieving a better holistic experience through systems integration.

"The events of the past year unquestionably elevated awareness of the importance of healthy indoor environments," said Isis Wu, vice president, Global Marketing, Strategy & Product Management, Carrier. "Our webinars are intended to illuminate ways in which critical stakeholders and decision makers can optimize building and home health, safety and efficiency to instill occupant confidence that the environment is safe and secure."

The content of the webinars is intended to educate home builders and contractors, building owners and managers, facility and security managers, IT professionals and safety directors, in addition to retailers, homeowners and end consumers, among others about ways to enhance building health and safety as the world reimagines the spaces of the future.

Interested participants must register in advance for each webinar using the provided links.

To learn more about the solutions available to improve the overall health of indoor environments, visit http://www.corporate.carrier.com/healthybuildings.

