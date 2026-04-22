Carrier Celebrates Earth Day with Major Milestone: 1 Million Trees Planted Toward Goal of 5 Million by 2030

Collaboration with the Arbor Day Foundation improved 1,700 acres in 2025, first year of five-year commitment

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On this Earth Day, Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, marks progress toward its pledge to plant 5 million trees by 2030, with 1,009,514 trees funded in 2025 across high-impact regions worldwide. The collaboration with the Arbor Day Foundation exemplifies the company's commitment to living its purpose – enhancing the lives we live and the world we share.

"Carrier and its employees are proud to help drive lasting change through the 'For the Air We Breathe, For the World We Share' initiative," said Ashley Barrie, Executive Director, Corporate Social Responsibility, Carrier. "Through nature-based solutions, we're helping to boost air quality levels, revive habitats and enhance climate resilience in areas impacted by environmental degradation."

This past year, the initiative supported nine reforestation projects across critical ecosystems, including the Amazon Rainforest in Brazil, the Cauvery River Basin in India, farmland in Kenya and additional large-scale projects worldwide.

Employees, customers and the public voted to select a final 2025 project – helping restore 290 acres of California's forestland damaged by wildfire in 2021. Carrier employees also supported local climate resiliency efforts, with nearly 500 volunteers contributing more than 1,600 hours across nine global tree-planting events.

In the first year, Carrier's support of 1 million trees is estimated to result in 939,518 metric tons of CO 2 sequestered and 2,045 tons of air pollutant removed.1

Carrier will accelerate this momentum in 2026 by supporting 14 reforestation projects, organizing global volunteer tree-planting events and hosting an educational webinar with the Arbor Day Foundation. The company will again invite stakeholders to help select one of the annual planting locations, to be announced later this year.

Help decide Carrier's final planting location for 2026 by taking the poll here.

1Impact estimated over a forty-year period by the Arbor Day Foundation's iTree API.

About Carrier

Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, is committed to creating innovations that bring comfort, safety and sustainability to life. Through cutting-edge advancements in climate solutions such as temperature control, air quality and transportation, we improve lives, empower critical industries and ensure the safe transport of food, life-saving medicines and more. Since inventing modern air conditioning in 1902, we lead with purpose: enhancing the lives we live and the world we share. We continue to lead because of our world-class, inclusive workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

Carrier. For the World We Share.

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation