Carrier Creates Healthy Buildings Webinar Series to Help Buildings Safely Reopen

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As building owners and managers around the world work to safely reopen schools, businesses, restaurants, retail spaces and more, Carrier has teamed up with Dr. Joseph Allen, Director of the Healthy Buildings Program at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Carrier's scientific advisor, to launch a healthy buildings webinar series – A Healthier Future Starts Indoors. The educational series kicks off this week, beginning with a foundational session on the importance of healthy indoor environments, followed by sessions dedicated to specific verticals with actionable recommendations to help ensure a safe reopening. Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) is a leading global provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies.

"COVID-19 has elevated the recognition of the importance of indoor environments on our health. As businesses, schools and healthcare institutions work to reopen and stay open, with occupant health and safety top of mind, healthy buildings are the new minimum," said Dr. Allen. "But healthy buildings are not just a short-term need. Buildings are a tool for long-term health promotion, and improvements now will prepare us to manage through COVID and beyond."

Carrier's A Healthier Future Starts Indoors webinar series begins Tuesday, July 21, followed by specialized sessions focused on K-12, Higher Education, Commercial Buildings, Hospitality, Healthcare, Retail and Marine.

"Customers all over the world are turning to Carrier solutions to operate their HVAC, fire and security systems optimally for a healthier and safer environment," said Rajan Goel, Senior Vice President and leader of Carrier's Healthy Buildings Program as the head of Carrier's Building Solutions Group. "From retrofits and system upgrades to enhanced operations and analytics services, Carrier has the expertise to evaluate each building's requirements and make recommendations for a healthier, safer future."

