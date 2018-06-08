Carrier Dealer Installs 100 Donated Home Comfort Systems for Habitat for Humanity Families Impacted by Hurricane Harvey

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8341851-carrier-dealer-installs-home-comfort-systems-habitat-for-humanity/

"We find ourselves uniquely fortunate to be able to donate essential climate control systems that help provide comfortable homes to so many families that suffered tremendous losses during and after Hurricane Harvey," said Matthew Pine, president, Carrier, residential.

In addition to Fresh Air installing the donated systems, employees from Carrier's local distributor, Carrier Enterprise, helped construct a home in Houston to help another Habitat family achieve the dream of home ownership. Carrier Enterprise, part of the largest HVAC distribution network in North America, provides residential climate control systems to Houston-area heating and cooling contractors.

Houston Habitat for Humanity expressed gratitude for the support provided by Carrier, Carrier Enterprise and Fresh Air.

"We at Houston Habitat were ever so grateful to have the opportunity to serve homeowners in the greater Houston community that were flooded by installing these donated HVAC units," said Allison Hay, Executive Director, Houston Habitat for Humanity. "These are hardworking Houston families have limited resources and this will help them get back on their feet. We were amazed at Carrier's generosity and effort to serve Houstonians during this vital stage."

Sonny Roncancio, who has led Fresh Air for more than 35 years and has provided home comfort expertise to thousands of families across the Houston area, said he was motivated to support the project after witnessing the extraordinary power of his team's work for customers impacted by the floods.

"I've had customers hug me in tears after we turn their system back on and they realize they can live again without the challenges of going without heat and air conditioning," he said. "Normally, people appreciate our work but this storm and the way it impacted our community took it to a new level. Seeing the impact we have had supporting the Habitat families has been a great joy and has given our team a real sense of shared accomplishment."

The donation and volunteerism efforts continue a decades-long legacy of support for one of the world's iconic philanthropies. Carrier began its relationship more than 20 years ago with Greater Indy Habitat for Humanity, where it has donated a home comfort system to every home it's built. Since then, Carrier and United Technologies have sponsored Habitat home builds across the country and thousands of employees have volunteered their time to support the construction. In 2017, Carrier donated more than 500 ductless air conditioning systems to hundreds of Habitat families across the country.

