Carrier Gains Aftermarket Momentum with BluEdge Service Platform Wins

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the six weeks since Carrier launched its BluEdge service platform, the program is gaining momentum with key wins in all three of its business segments. Carrier has signed more than 300 service agreements with customers selecting service programs that most effectively meet their needs. Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) is a leading global provider of innovative heating, ventilating and air-conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies.

"We are very pleased with the early response to our BluEdge suite of offerings from our customers," said Ajay Agrawal, Senior Vice President, Strategy & Services, Carrier. "These offerings were designed based on a thorough understanding of customer needs to enhance efficiency and performance, lower costs, and improve building health. We are applying our deep OEM expertise and digital capabilities to address customer needs across the product lifecycle."

Carrier's HVAC business has signed more than 200 service agreements since the launch of BluEdge and introduced a specialized first-year service offering on qualifying commercial equipment purchases in the U.S. and Canada. Refrigeration has signed service contracts covering more than 900 units for truck, trailer and intermodal refrigerated transportation applications in North America.

In Fire & Security, Marioff Marine won a multiyear service contract for the Heerema Sleipnir, the world's largest heavy lift crane vessel. Marioff's HI-FOG system helps protect accommodations and service spaces, as well as the vessel's and cranes' machinery including its powerful pump modules, accumulator units, valves and thousands of nozzles. Marioff will provide BluEdge Enhance lifecycle maintenance services to optimize HI-FOG system life cycle costs and minimize potential downtime.

Central to the BluEdge service platform is a tiered-service model that provides customers with a range of dynamic options to meet the needs of their businesses. These new tiers of service include:

Core. Customers benefit from as-needed expert service to ensure peak equipment performance and longevity.

Customers benefit from as-needed expert service to ensure peak equipment performance and longevity. Enhance. Customers can customize on-demand and value-added services, such as multi-year service agreements, preventive maintenance and remote monitoring.

Customers can customize on-demand and value-added services, such as multi-year service agreements, preventive maintenance and remote monitoring. Elite. Customers who want complete peace of mind can choose this comprehensive solution that expertly optimizes performance, helps maximize uptime and minimizes cost.

About Carrier

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions. Since our founding, we've led in creating solutions that matter for people and our planet. Today, our portfolio includes industry-leading brands such as Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic that offer innovative HVAC, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies to help make the world safer and more comfortable for generations to come. For more information, visit www.corporate.carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

