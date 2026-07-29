Carrier Global Investigation Notice: SueWallSt Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into Carrier Global (CARR)

Carrier Global's adjusted earnings per share fell to $0.86 from $0.92 a year earlier and operating margin contracted 1.8 percentage points -- and CARR shares sold off immediately after the Q2 2026 earnings release.

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corp. (NYSE: CARR) shareholders absorbed a sharp post-earnings decline as soon as the Company released its second quarter 2026 results, and an investigation into potential securities law violations is now underway. If you lost money on CARR shares, you are encouraged to submit your loss information now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

The earnings picture behind the sell-off: adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.86, down from $0.92 in the prior-year period -- a 12% year-over-year decline. Operating margin declined 1.8 percentage points over the same span. On the Company's April 30, 2026 earnings call, Chief Executive Officer David Gitlin had described Carrier's performance as "financial results that exceeded our expectations."

The investigation concerns whether Carrier Global's characterizations of its earnings performance were consistent with the results the Company subsequently reported, and whether investors who purchased CARR shares suffered losses as a result.

Investors who purchased Carrier Global shares and suffered a loss are encouraged to have their losses reviewed at no cost. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the CARR Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the CARR investigation?A: Investors who purchased Carrier Global Corp. stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether Carrier Global made materially false or misleading statements regarding the strength of its earnings performance, including Chief Executive Officer David Gitlin's April 30, 2026 description of "financial results that exceeded our expectations," alongside a 12% year-over-year decline in adjusted earnings per share and a 1.8-percentage-point contraction in operating margin.

Q: Who is conducting the CARR investigation?A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors who purchased CARR securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: What do CARR investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Q: What documents do I need to participate?A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my CARR shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought CARR and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis -- no upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony?A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE SueWallSt.com