Carrier Hosts Climate Summit Focused on Building Resilience and Advancing Sustainability in the Built Environment

Carrier's commitment to climate action and sustainable innovation takes center stage at the event in partnership with FT Live and JLL.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, will host a high-impact event to explore the future of climate resilience in the built environment during Climate Week in New York City. The event, titled "Reimagining the Built Environment for a Net Zero Future," will gather industry leaders, policymakers and sustainability experts to discuss the critical role of collaboration and sustainable innovation in achieving net-zero goals. The event is being hosted in partnership with FT Live and JLL, a global real estate and investment management company.

Given that the building sector accounts for roughly 40% of global carbon emissions, it has a critical role to play in leading the energy transition by embracing decarbonization, energy efficiency and electrification. Topics to be explored at the event include how innovative HVAC solutions can support resiliency in the electrical grid, how AI technologies can help manage energy demand in buildings, and the financial investments needed to propel net-zero emission buildings forward.

The event will feature a fireside chat between David Gitlin, Carrier's Chairman and CEO, and Martin Schroeter, Chairman and CEO of Kyndryl, discussing the intersection of sustainability, business, and energy innovation, which is becoming even more critical with the continued emergence of data centers.

"Carrier is focused on advancing sustainable solutions that will help shape a Net Zero future, and Climate Week offers an important platform for private and public sector leaders to come together to collaborate on the urgent challenges facing our planet," said David Gitlin, Chairman and CEO of Carrier. "By reimagining the spaces where we live, work and play through intelligent climate and energy solutions, we are driving innovations that will make buildings smarter, more sustainable and more efficient, while strengthening grid resilience. Our commitment is clear: we're setting new standards in sustainability, integrating smart technologies, and fostering partnerships to accelerate our transition to a greener, more resilient future."

Carrier offers a comprehensive and differentiated suite of sustainable climate technologies and solutions and is improving energy and carbon emissions performance across buildings, homes and the cold chain. As part of its ongoing reporting efforts, Carrier has recently issued its 2024 Sustainability and Impact Report, detailing its progress toward achieving its 2030 sustainability goals. The report highlights key advances in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving energy efficiency in its products and solutions, and driving sustainability across the built environment.

For more information on Carrier's climate summit, visit the event website and register now to watch.

