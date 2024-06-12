Carrier is Developing Next-Generation Heat Pump Rooftop Units Through DOE Accelerator

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier is partnering with the Department of Energy to develop next-generation heat pump technologies that result in higher efficiency light commercial rooftops units with reduced life cycle costs for end users including school, retail and office space customers. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.

The Better Buildings Commercial Heat Pump Accelerator is aimed at addressing the climate crisis by accelerating energy innovation – pushing cutting-edge, more sustainable electrification technologies from lab to market faster, with the added benefit of lowering energy costs. According to the Department of Energy, heat pump packaged rooftop units (RTUs) are estimated to reduce GHG emissions and energy costs by up to 50% compared with conventional natural gas-burning models. The Commercial Building Heat Pump Accelerator will work with commercial building owners, operators and manufacturers to accelerate the development and adoption of heat pump packaged RTUs across climates within the United States.

As part of ongoing collaboration efforts, Carrier is proud to be among the manufacturers taking part in the accelerator while working with the Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory to test and validate all product claims. New light commercial products developed by Carrier engineers will help customers including major retailers and other companies meet decarbonization goals and increase energy efficiency. Carrier is also participating in the Department of Energy's Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge for residential applications and will have commercialized units with advanced technology available later in 2024.

"Carrier's innovation in HVAC began when Willis Carrier launched the industry more than a century ago," said Heidi Gehring, Managing Director of Light Commercial, Carrier. "We are proud to continue leading within the industry as we work to bring more efficient and affordable next-generation light commercial heat pumps to market as soon as 2027."

According to the Department of Energy, the U.S. spends about $800 billion each year to power buildings, manufacturing facilities, and homes and on average, between 20% and 30% of the nation's energy is wasted. The Accelerator and other Better Buildings Initiatives with public and private sector stakeholders are pursuing ambitious goals to cut that waste through improving design, equipment and operations.

"As an inaugural partner in the Better Buildings Commercial Heat Pump Accelerator, Carrier is demonstrating a commitment to leadership and collaboration," said Maria Vargas, Director of DOE's Better Buildings Initiative. "We are thrilled to work together on this important initiative to drive greater energy efficiency and decarbonization in our nation's buildings."

To learn more about Carrier's light commercial product offerings, visit https://www.carrier.com/commercial/en/us/.

About Carrier

Founded by the inventor of modern air conditioning, Carrier is a world leader in high-technology heating, air-conditioning and refrigeration solutions. Carrier experts provide sustainable solutions, integrating energy-efficient products, building controls and energy services for residential, commercial, retail, transport and food service customers. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions that matter for people and our planet for generations to come. For more information, visit https://www.carrier.com/commercial/en/us/ or follow us on LinkedIn and @Carrier on X.

Contact:

Andrew Brooks

704-492-9059

[email protected]

SOURCE Carrier