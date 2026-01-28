Carrier Johnson + Culture Names New Leadership Team: David Huchteman as CEO and Marin Gertler as Chief Design Officer

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Johnson + Culture (CJ+C), an award-winning interdisciplinary design firm, today announced a next-generation leadership structure that reflects the firm's purpose and forward-looking vision as it approaches its 50th year of practice.

Left to Right: David Huchteman, Jackie Angel, and Marin Gertler.

David Huchteman , AIA, has been named Chief Executive Officer, and Marin Gertler , AIA, as Chief Design Officer. This partnership builds on the firm's legacy and positions CJ+C for growth, agility, and design culture across San Diego, Los Angeles, Seattle, and beyond. Founder Gordon Carrier, FAIA, will continue as Executive Chairman, ensuring continuity while empowering the new leadership to drive the firm's next chapter.

"CJ+C has always thrived through trusted, complementary leadership that blends vision, discipline, and passion," said Gordon Carrier. "David and Marin embody that spirit—bringing creative rigor and unstoppable energy to guide our talented team into an exciting future."

"This is a moment of tremendous momentum for CJ+C," added David Huchteman. "Our expanded structure enhances our focus while preserving the collaboration and trust that define us. Together, we're ready to embrace challenges, seize opportunities, and deliver extraordinary results for clients, communities, and the next generation."

Marin Gertler shared, "Design and technical excellence are at the heart of who we are. Partnering closely with David allows us to elevate our unified vision and continue creating places that matter."

With more than two decades at CJ+C, Jackie Angel continues as Chief Operating Officer, providing the operational leadership and financial stewardship that support the firm's creative ambition and long-term success.

This leadership evolution reflects CJ+C's enduring commitment to design innovation, technical excellence, collaboration, and a unified one-firm mindset. The new executive team—grounded in trust and complementary strengths—will continue to shape high-performing environments that inspire communities and deliver lasting value across the West Coast and beyond.

About Carrier Johnson + Culture

Founded in 1977, Carrier Johnson + Culture is an award-winning interdisciplinary architecture, interiors, and planning firm with offices in San Diego, Los Angeles, and Seattle. Known for its design and execution leadership on transformational projects, including complex mixed-use residential developments, state-of-the-art educational facilities, and bespoke civic museums, CJ+C delivers innovative, high-performing environments that serve people, communities, and the places they inhabit.

Media Contact:

UpSpring PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Carrier Johnson + Culture