Carrier Kicks Off Support of Habitat for Humanity's Home is the Key Campaign with $250,000 Donation

INDIANAPOLIS, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier is proud to support Habitat for Humanity International's Home is the Key campaign, aimed at unlocking more families' futures with homeownership – a fundamental steppingstone to better health, more financial freedom and security. The company has begun its fundraising effort with an initial $250,000 donation to the campaign and will continue to raise awareness throughout the month of April by engaging its distributor and dealer network and employees through advertising, social media, and digital outreach efforts. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

Launched in 2017, Home is the Key is one of Habitat for Humanity's signature fundraising and awareness campaigns, taking place annually in April. With support from Carrier, as well as funds raised through Home is the Key, more families can partner with Habitat to secure the strong foundations a safe, decent, and affordable home provides.

"Habitat for Humanity is an organization that is very dear to us at Carrier, and we have been fortunate enough to be able to support its efforts for the last several decades," said Justin Keppy, President, NA Residential & Light Commercial, Carrier. "The Home is the Key campaign is designed to inspire individuals and businesses to donate to Habitat for Humanity during the month of April to help more families build a decent, affordable place to call home. In addition to the many fundraising and awareness efforts we have planned, we are engaging our employees and distributor and dealer networks to support this campaign."

Along with its support of Home is the Key, Carrier employees have helped build one Habitat home a year in Indianapolis since 1998, and the company has donated an HVAC system to every Habitat home built in the city since 1995. In addition, Carrier has supported Habitat for Humanity International as a Gold Level Sponsor at the 2018 and 2019 Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project, and during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, Carrier donated 100 ductless units to assist in the re-build. Carrier has provided financial support, product donations – including from Carrier's Healthy Homes suite of indoor air quality solutions – and countless employee volunteer hours to local Habitat organizations.

"We're proud to have the support of companies like Carrier as we look to continuously help homeowners create stronger and healthier lives for themselves and their families," said Julie Laird Davis, Vice President of Corporate and Cause Marketing Partnerships at Habitat for Humanity International. "Habitat has built a strong relationship with Carrier over the last several decades and we're grateful for the contributions they've made to our efforts. We are looking forward to making an impact together again during this year's Home is the Key initiative."

