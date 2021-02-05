Carrier Launches E-commerce Website for Consumers to Purchase Indoor Air Quality Products Directly

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier's North America Residential HVAC team has launched its first-ever e-commerce website, CarrierAtHome.com, where consumers can purchase Carrier's newest addition to its lineup of home indoor air quality products and learn more about the importance of indoor air quality in their living spaces. The intuitive, easy-to-navigate site features two sizes of Carrier's new room air purifier that helps improve home indoor air quality with a high-efficiency filter that captures over 99% of airborne contaminants down to 0.3 microns in diameter including dust, dander and pollen. The purifiers feature a 3-in-1 filter that helps filter particulate matter and odors in spaces up to 550 square feet. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

"We're proud to launch our e-commerce site and unveil our new room air purifier," said Justin Keppy, President, NA Residential & Light Commercial, Carrier. "Indoor air quality has become a priority for many people and we're excited to be able to offer affordable, effective solutions directly to consumers in a way we never have before. Whether you rent or own, these products are a great solution for your space."

With a simple plug-in set-up process, consumers can immediately begin to filter and monitor their air. Benefits include:

An easy-to-read air quality monitor to sense indoor air quality levels of the room and adjust airflow settings as needed.

A high clean air delivery rate to efficiently return cleaner air to the living space.

A 360-degree design to filter air from multiple angles.

18 fan settings able to quietly capture common allergens and asthma triggers in filtered air.

The new e-commerce site features the new room air purifier for rooms up to 400 square feet and for rooms up to 550 square feet. In addition, consumers can purchase replacement filters, as well as select sizes of 1" filters for your HVAC system. CarrierAtHome.com also features an "Improve My Air" quiz, designed to help homeowners and renters determine which indoor air quality solution is a good fit for their spaces.

The room air purifier is just one of the products among a number of solutions offered through Carrier's Healthy Homes Program that can aid in addressing indoor air quality. Other offerings include HVAC system filters with high MERV ratings; UV lights installed inside HVAC equipment; as well as humidifiers and dehumidifiers to help control humidity levels in the home which can help increase comfort and potentially save on utilities.

To learn more, please visit: https://CarrierAtHome.com/.

About Carrier

Founded by the inventor of modern air conditioning, Carrier is a world leader in high-technology heating, air-conditioning and refrigeration solutions. Carrier experts provide sustainable solutions, integrating energy-efficient products, building controls and energy services for residential, commercial, retail, transport and food service customers. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, a leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions. For more information, visit carrier.com or follow @Carrier on Twitter.

SOURCE Carrier

Related Links

www.corporate.carrier.com

