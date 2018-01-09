Carrier Launches the Most Efficient Air Conditioner You Can Buy in America

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8251451-carrier-most-efficient-air-conditioner-ces/

The new system was introduced at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the global stage of innovation, currently underway in Las Vegas. "There is no better place for Carrier to be today to make this exciting announcement than here at the Consumer Electronics Show," said Meredith Emmerich, managing director, Ductless and Variable Refrigerant Flow Systems, Carrier. "Carrier's new ductless single-zone residential climate control system – our most efficient system ever – delivers the sort of efficiency engineers in our industry have long strived for, providing homeowners with the ultimate comfort experience with highly-specialized humidity and motion management."

The best-in-class efficiency of the ductless system offers heating and cooling flexibility to customers in a variety of climates. The system provides 100 percent heating capacity down to -5 degrees Fahrenheit, for customers in the colder climates of North America.

The innovative system also tackles another major component of indoor climate control: humidity management. Its integrated relative humidity sensor allows the system to make automatic intelligent decisions for a more comfortable space, while an infrared sensor will detect human movement to further reduce energy usage while a space is unoccupied.

The system includes Wi-Fi as a standard feature, allowing homeowners to communicate directly with it through any Android or Apple device, eliminating the need for accessories or third-party connected solutions.

"Together, these features deliver a system worthy of the tremendous legacy Willis Carrier created when he invented modern air conditioning more than a century ago," Emmerich said. "We are confident our customers will be as excited as we are about the opportunity to save money and increase the intelligence of their home climate control provided by this new system."

The new unit will be available in the spring of 2018 through Carrier's extensive dealer network. Visit www.carrierductless.com to find more information and qualified dealer for optimal installation.

About Carrier

Founded by the inventor of modern air conditioning, Carrier is a world leader in high-technology heating, air-conditioning and refrigeration solutions. Carrier experts provide sustainable solutions, integrating energy-efficient products, building controls and energy services for residential, commercial, retail, transport and food service customers. Carrier is a part of UTC Climate, Controls & Security, a unit of United Technologies Corp., a leading provider to the aerospace and building systems industries worldwide. For more information, visit www.carrier.com or follow @Carrier on Twitter.

