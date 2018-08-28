Carrier Management Reports on Sexual Harassment in P/C Insurance Industry

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wells Media Group publication Carrier Management is releasing a four-part series exploring sexual harassment in the property/casualty insurance industry.

In part one of the series, The P/C Insurance Industry's #MeToo Moments, published Aug. 27, Carrier Management shares the results of an exclusive survey and speaks directly and at length with four women who shared their accounts of alleged harassment.

The Carrier Management reader survey reveals that the problem has hit much of the industry. The reader survey found that carrier and agency employees have experienced sexual harassment in equal measure. Most were female, and respondents noted incidents as recently as 2017 as well as going back decades.

In the subsequent chapters, published through Thursday, Aug. 30, readers will learn about one woman's individual story and the legal perspective on whether sexual harassment challenges have gotten better.

Part four will further explore the results of the Carrier Management survey on sexual harassment in the workplace and also reader perspectives on the issue.

