Carrier Named One of America's Climate Leaders for Third Consecutive Year

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Earth Day, Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, has been named to USA Today's list of America's Climate Leaders for the third consecutive year. This recognition highlights Carrier's sustained progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions while improving efficiency across its operations and solutions.

"This recognition reflects the impact our teams are delivering every day by helping our customers operate more efficiently, reduce emissions and build more resilient systems," said Hakan Yilmaz, President, Carrier Energy and Chief Sustainability Officer. "At Carrier, we are focused on turning innovation into real-world outcomes, making buildings and infrastructure smarter, more efficient and better prepared for the future. That is where we see the greatest opportunity to create lasting value."

The annual ranking, developed in partnership with Statista, evaluates U.S.-headquartered companies based on their reduction in emissions intensity relative to revenue over a multi-year period — an increasingly important measure of how companies are improving efficiency while reducing emissions.

As the largest U.S.-headquartered company in the HVAC and refrigeration industry, Carrier continues to advance solutions that improve energy performance, support electrification and strengthen grid resilience. These capabilities can help businesses and households lower energy costs, enhance system performance and reduce emissions.

To learn more about Carrier's commitment to sustainability, visit https://www.carrier.com/us/en/sustainability-and-social-impact/.

About Carrier

Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, is committed to creating solutions that matter for people and our planet for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

Carrier. For the World We Share.

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation