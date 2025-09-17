Carrier Powering the Future of Energy

Field trials underway for next-generation battery-enabled HVAC systems to strengthen the grid

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, has begun its first field trials of battery-enabled HVAC systems to test how they can store and shift energy when the grid needs it most.

"Carrier has been shaping the future of climate technology since Willis Carrier invented modern air conditioning in 1902," said David Gitlin, Chairman & CEO, Carrier. "Now, we're installing our first battery-enabled HVAC systems in homes to validate performance. These systems can help strengthen the grid, support renewable integration and maintain comfort — all while adapting to evolving energy demands."

As the U.S. power grid faces aging infrastructure, record heat and rising demand from data centers and industry, Carrier Energy, the company's new energy management solutions business, is working with utilities and EPRI to assess the role of homes as flexible Distributed Energy Resources (DERs).

Through these trials, Carrier is assessing how its next-generation HVAC system — pairing more efficient variable-speed heat pumps with battery storage — can help reduce peak demand by shifting energy use from on-peak to off-peak periods, providing greater grid flexibility and resilience.

With an estimated 30 million Carrier HVAC units installed in North American homes — representing more than 100 GW of potential flexible demand — the opportunity is significant. At scale, these systems could offer utilities a powerful tool to manage electricity demand.

"This trial is a clear demonstration of how Carrier can help contribute to a more resilient, intelligent grid," said Hakan Yilmaz, Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer and leader of Carrier Energy. "With data to be delivered by EPRI, we're showing that smart home energy solutions are not a future concept — they're happening now."

For more information, visit corporate.carrier.com.

About Carrier
Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, is committed to creating innovations that bring comfort, safety and sustainability to life. Through cutting-edge advancements in climate solutions such as temperature control, air quality and transportation, we improve lives, empower critical industries and ensure the safe transport of food, life-saving medicines and more. Since inventing modern air conditioning in 1902, we lead with purpose: enhancing the lives we live and the world we share. We continue to lead because of our world-class, inclusive workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit corporate.carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

Carrier. For the World We Share.

