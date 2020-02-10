Carrier Presents Strategy for Growth as an Independent Company at Investor and Analyst Meeting

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier, a leading provider of innovative heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies, will present its growth strategy and provide its 2020 outlook today at its first Investor and Analyst Meeting in New York. The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. ET and will be webcast live on www.utc.com. Carrier President & CEO David Gitlin and his senior leadership team will provide more details on the future public company's priorities and investment thesis. Carrier is expected to separate from United Technologies (NYSE: UTX) early in the second quarter of 2020. Carrier common stock will trade under the ticker symbol "CARR" when it begins regular-way trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

"Since Carrier's founding, we've been leaders in inventing new solutions and entirely new industries, and now we will use that leadership to create value for our future shareholders," said Gitlin. "We're investing strategically and strengthening our market positions with a relentless focus on customers to drive growth. At Carrier, we have a strong foundation, and our best days are ahead."

Gitlin will present alongside Chris Nelson, President, HVAC-Commercial; Matthew Pine, President, HVAC-Residential; David Appel, President, Refrigeration; Jurgen Timperman, President, Fire & Security; and Timothy McLevish, Chief Financial Officer.

Investment Thesis

Carrier's market-leading brands serve customers in more than 160 countries across three distinct segments – HVAC, Refrigeration and Fire & Security. As an independent company, Carrier will be well-positioned with strong megatrends driving sustained industry growth, leading positions with significant installed base, a disciplined operating system and an unwavering commitment to innovation.

Specifically, as an independent company, Carrier expects to drive accelerated top- and bottom-line growth through:

Investments in its sales force and product innovation;

Increasing product extensions and geographic coverage;

Growing service and digital offerings to create recurring revenue opportunities; and

Implementing tenacious cost reduction with plans for a $600 million reduction in supply chain, factory and general and administrative expenses by the end of 2022.

For more information about Carrier, visit www.Corporate.Carrier.com/investors.

About Carrier

Carrier is a leading global provider of innovative heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. Supported by the iconic Carrier name, the company is committed to making the world safer and more comfortable for generations to come through its industry-leading brands such as Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. For more information, visit www.Corporate.Carrier.com or follow us on social media at @Carrier.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains statements which, to the extent they are not statements of historical or present fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for Carrier's future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "expectations," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "estimate," "project," "target," "anticipate," "will," "should," "see," "guidance," "outlook," "confident" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance or the separation. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, share repurchases, tax rates and other measures of financial performance or potential future plans, strategies or transactions of Carrier, Otis or UTC following UTC's separation into three independent public companies and/or following completion of the Raytheon merger, the separation, including the expected timing of completion of the separation and estimated costs associated with the separation, the Raytheon merger, including the expected timing of the completion of the Raytheon merger, and other statements that are not historical facts. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For those statements, Carrier claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation: (1) the effect of economic conditions in the industries and markets in which Carrier and UTC and their respective businesses operate in the U.S. and globally and any changes therein, including financial market conditions, fluctuations in commodity prices, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, levels of end market demand in construction, the impact of weather conditions and natural disasters and the financial condition of Carrier's customers and suppliers; (2) challenges in the development, production, delivery, support, performance and realization of the anticipated benefits of advanced technologies and new products and services; (3) future levels of indebtedness, including indebtedness that may be incurred in connection with the separation, and capital spending and research and development spending; (4) future availability of credit and factors that may affect such availability, including credit market conditions and Carrier's capital structure; (5) the timing and scope of future repurchases of Carrier's common stock, which may be suspended at any time due to various factors, including market conditions and the level of other investing activities and uses of cash; (6) delays and disruption in delivery of materials and services from suppliers; (7) cost reduction efforts and restructuring costs and savings and other consequences thereof; (8) new business and investment opportunities; (9) the anticipated benefits of moving away from diversification and balance of operations across product lines, regions and industries; (10) the outcome of legal proceedings, investigations and other contingencies; (11) pension plan assumptions and future contributions; (12) the impact of the negotiation of collective bargaining agreements and labor disputes; (13) the effect of changes in political conditions in the U.S. and other countries in which Carrier and UTC and their respective businesses operate, including the effect of changes in U.S. trade policies or the U.K.'s withdrawal from the EU, on general market conditions, global trade policies and currency exchange rates in the near term and beyond; (14) the effect of changes in tax, environmental, regulatory (including among other things import/export) and other laws and regulations in the U.S. and other countries in which Carrier and UTC and their respective businesses operate; (15) the ability of Carrier to retain and hire key personnel; (16) the scope, nature, impact or timing of the separation and other acquisition and divestiture activity, including among other things integration of acquired businesses into existing businesses and realization of synergies and opportunities for growth and innovation and incurrence of related costs; (17) the expected benefits and timing of the separation, and the risk that conditions to the separation will not be satisfied and/or that the separation will not be completed within the expected time frame, on the expected terms or at all; (18) a determination by the IRS and other tax authorities that the distribution or certain related transactions should be treated as taxable transactions; (19) the possibility that any consents or approvals required in connection with the separation will not be received or obtained within the expected time frame, on the expected terms or at all; (20) expected financing transactions undertaken in connection with the separation and risks associated with the additional indebtedness; (21) the risk that dis-synergy costs, costs of restructuring transactions and other costs incurred in connection with the separation will exceed Carrier's estimates; (22) risks associated with the transactions contemplated by the Raytheon merger agreement or the announcement or pendency of such transactions, including disruptions to UTC's or Carrier's operations and the potential distraction of UTC or Carrier management or employees; (23) UTC's obligations pursuant to the Raytheon merger agreement to consummate the Carrier distribution and the Otis distribution in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Raytheon merger agreement, including with respect to the timing of the distributions and the requirement that UTC obtain Raytheon's prior written consent to effect certain changes to the terms of the separation or distributions, and the resulting limitations on UTC's ability to determine or alter the structure or timing of the internal restructuring, the separation and the distributions or the terms and conditions of the separation agreement or ancillary agreements; and (24) the impact of the separation on Carrier's business and the risk that the separation may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected, including the impact on Carrier's resources, systems, procedures and controls, diversion of management's attention and the impact on relationships with customers, suppliers, employees and other business counterparties. There can be no assurance that the separation, distribution or any other transaction described above will in fact be consummated in the manner described or at all. The above list of factors is not exhaustive or necessarily in order of importance. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary materially from those stated in forward-looking statements, see Carrier's registration statement on Form 10, the reports of UTC on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the SEC from time to time. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Carrier assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

