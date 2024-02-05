Carrier Process Equipment Group, Inc. (CPEG) Strengthens Position with Acquisition of Kinergy Corporation

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Process Equipment Group, Inc. (CPEG) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Kinergy Corporation, a Louisville, KY-based manufacturer of custom-engineered vibrating equipment. This new acquisition adds complementary products to CPEG's extensive bulk material handling and processing line.

"The acquisition of Kinergy Corporation strengthens our leadership position in the critical food, specialty chemicals, minerals and recycling markets," said Doug Schieber, President and CEO of CPEG. "This addition continues our growth strategy of expanding our product lines through a combination of acquisitions and new product development."

Schieber continued, "This furthers our aim to supply greater value to our customers seeking a single-source provider for their process machinery needs. Customers can rely on our extensive engineering resources and integration capabilities."

Kinergy Corporation, founded in 1978, provides vibrating equipment solutions including conveyors, feeders, bin activators, and screeners. Its products are used extensively in the food, chemical, foundry, mining, and recycling industries. The company earned a reputation of supplying vibratory equipment that balances performance capability with energy efficiency. 

CPEG is a 100% employee-owned group of process machinery manufacturing businesses based in Louisville, KY. Its subsidiaries include Heyl Patterson Thermal Processing, Sly, S. Howes, Carrier Vibrating Equipment, Carrier Europe, and Carrier Shanghai. CPEG recently completed the addition of a world-class innovation center in Louisville, KY for the testing and development of complete bulk material processing solutions.

