Carrier Ranks 37 on Fortune's America's Most Innovative Companies List 2024

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, has ranked 37 out of 200 on Fortune's America's Most Innovative Companies list 2024.

"Being named to Fortune's America's Most Innovative Companies list highlights Carrier's commitment to innovation and driving to zero emissions from the development and operation of our products by 2050," said Hakan Yilmaz, Senior Vice President, Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer, Carrier. "We are dedicated to creating innovative solutions that not only enhance life today but also pave the way for a brighter tomorrow – for people, our planet and generations to come."

Through rigorous innovation, Carrier is advancing its portfolio of solutions focused on efficiency and electrification, in support of the shift from fossil fuel to electric heating. Carrier has more than 6,000 engineers around the world focused every day on providing its customers with innovative and differentiated sustainable solutions.

Launched in 2023, America's Most Innovative Companies is an annual ranking that honors 200 companies for transforming industries from the inside out. To determine the list, Fortune partnered with market research and data company Statista to examine companies based on three pillars: product innovation, process innovation and innovation culture. Companies are evaluated by current and former employees through an anonymous survey.

