Carrier Recalls Carrier- and Bryant-Branded Heat Pumps Due to Fire Hazard

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Carrier-Recalls-Carrier-and-BryantBranded-Heat-Pumps-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Carrier- and Bryant-branded 1.5-ton multi-zone, 4-ton multi zone and 4-ton single-zone ductless heat pumps

Hazard: The fan motor on the heat pumps can fail, causing the units to overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy: Repair

Consumers should immediately contact their installing servicer, dealer or contractor to arrange for a free repair. While awaiting repair, consumers should monitor affected units while they are being operated and keep foliage and other flammable items at least 24 inches away from the recalled units.

Consumer Contact:

Contact the dealer locator on www.carrierductless.com (for Carrier-branded products) and www.bryantductless.com (for Bryant-branded products) and click on "Find a Dealer" at the bottom of the page or contact Carrier toll-free at 844-468-4301 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, for assistance in locating a Carrier or Bryant dealer in your area for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 5,350 (in addition, about 450 were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves Carrier- and Bryant-branded 1.5-ton multi-zone, 4-ton multi-zone and 4-ton single-zone ductless heat pump outdoor units. The units are used for cooling and heating homes and light commercial facilities. The model number and product number can be found on the nameplate/rating plate on the side of the units. The recalled models and product numbers are:

Brand Product Model Number Product Number Carrier 1.5-ton multi-zone 38MGQC18---3 38MGQC18---301-- 4-ton multi-zone 38MGQF48---3 38MGQF48---301-- 4-ton single-zone 38MBQB48---3 38MBQB48--301-- Bryant 1.5-ton multi-zone 538TEQ018RCMA 538TEQ018RCMAAAA 4-ton multi-zone 538TEQ048RFMA 538TEQ048RFMAAAA 4-ton single-zone 538REQ048RBMA 538REQ048RBMAAAA

Incidents/Injuries: Carrier has received six reports of the heat pumps catching fire (one occurred in the United States and five in Canada). No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Carrier and Bryant distributors, independent dealers and contractors nationwide from March 2015 through April 2019 for between about $600 and about $4,000.

Importer: Carrier Corporation, of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Manufactured in: China

In Conjunction With: Canada

Health Canada's press release is available at: http://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/index-eng.php?cat=4

Footer

About U.S. CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline

Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:

800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)

Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime

Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Media Contact

Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.

Phone: 301-504-7908

Spanish: 301-504-7800

Recall Number: 20-009

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Related Links

http://www.cpsc.gov

