Carrier Recognized by U.S. Department of Energy as Energy Skilled Training Provider for Heat Pump Installation

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier is proud to announce a major milestone in its commitment to advancing the future of sustainable HVAC solutions. Multiple Carrier 'My Learning Center Heat Pump Training' programs have been officially recognized by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) as an Energy Skilled™ training provider in the category of Heat Pump Installation. This designation highlights Carrier's efforts to equip HVAC technicians with the skills needed to meet growing demand for high-efficiency, sustainable HVAC systems. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.

"The 'Energy Skilled' designation affirms the quality and rigor of our 'My Learning Center Heat Pump Training' programs and underscores our commitment to advancing energy efficiency in the HVAC space across the country," said Nick Arch, Vice President and General Manager, Residential HVAC Solutions at Carrier. "As we continue to invest in more sustainable solutions and workforce development, we're helping homeowners make smarter, cleaner upgrades that can help lower energy bills."

As part of its commitment to excellence, Carrier maintains a nationwide network with thousands of Factory Authorized Dealers. Each dealership requires its technicians to be NATE-certified (North American Technician Excellence), and many of these include the heat pump specialty exam that now carries the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Energy Skilled recognition through NATE.

This means many Factory Authorized Dealer professionals already meet DOE's Energy Skilled standards by virtue of their NATE certification and rigorous dealer requirements. To expand access even further, Carrier is adding additional pathways to Energy Skilled recognition through My Learning Center. This ensures homeowners can rely on highly trained experts to deliver energy-efficient upgrades with confidence and precision.

This alignment opens new doors for contractors, including:

Enhanced visibility through online search and maps, helping consumers easily find qualified professionals.

Improved credibility with energy-conscious homeowners seeking long-term savings and comfort.

Carrier's recognition as an Energy Skilled provider reinforces its legacy of innovation and its commitment to shaping the future of HVAC — where energy, skilled labor, and consumer trust intersect.

To learn more about Carrier visit www.carrier.com/residential.

