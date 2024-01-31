Carrier Screening Market Worth $5.4 Billion | MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Screening Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $2.2 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $5.4 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 19.7% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Market is driven by factors such as High risk of chromosomal abnormalities with advancing maternal age and Increasing number of fertility clinics and IVF centers, as Carrier screening is a genetic testing method designed to identify individuals who carry specific genetic mutations that may be passed on to their offspring. While carrier screening primarily focuses on single gene disorders, chromosomal abnormalities can also be part of the considerations on the other hand, Ethical and Legal Concerns is expected to limit market growth to a certain extent in the coming years. As Genetic information is sensitive and can have implications not only for the individual but also for their family members. Likewise, Integration with Telehealth and Digital Health Platforms and Government initiate and policies are anticipated to propel market growth opportunities as Telehealth eliminates barriers related to geographic distance and transportation, making carrier screening services more accessible to a broader population. Individuals can access genetic counseling and testing services from the comfort of their homes. However, availability of lack of practiced professionals is anticipated to hinder market development.

Carrier Screening Market

206 - Tables

48 - Figures

232 - Pages

Carrier Screening Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $2.2 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $5.4 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 19.7% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & Service, Type, Medical Condition, Technology, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, and RoE), APAC (China, India, Japan, and the RoAPAC), and Rest of the World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa, GCC countries) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities integration with telehealth and digital health platforms Key Market Drivers the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders

Predesigned Panel Testing in Expanded Carrier Screening type segment to witness the highest shares during the forecast period."

Based on the type, the global Carrier Screening Market is segmented into Expanded Carrier Screening (Customized Panel Testing, Predesigned Panel Testing)., and Targeted Diseases Carrier screening. The Predesigned Panel Testing is expected to dominate because of its wider application. Predesigned testing panels are widely used in carrier screening for several reasons, providing benefits in terms of efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and comprehensive coverage of genetic conditions. The selection of genes and genetic variants included in predesigned panels is often based on extensive evidence and scientific research. These panels are designed to target well-established and clinically relevant genetic mutations associated with specific inherited disorders.

US dominates the North American Carrier Screening Market

Based on the North America region, the Carrier Screening Market is divided into US and Canada. US is expected to dominate the Carrier Screening Market. The United States has a highly advanced and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, including research facilities, laboratories, and healthcare institutions. This infrastructure supports the development, adoption, and implementation of advanced diagnostic screening such as carrier screening. Similarly, The U.S. is a global hub for biomedical research and innovation. The presence of leading research institutions, academic centers, and biotechnology companies fosters a conducive environment for the development and validation of novel diagnostic as well as research assays.

India dominates the Asia Pacific Carrier Screening Assays Market

The APAC Carrier Screening Market is segmented into Japan, China, India, and Rest of APAC. In 2023, India accounted for the largest share of the Asian Carrier Screening Market. The large share of India can be attributed to the economic growth in the country, there is an increase in the incidence of genetic disorders or a higher prevalence of certain conditions in the Indian population, provides a greater demand for carrier screening services. Likewise, the India has one of the world's largest populations, and a larger population often translates to a higher number of individuals seeking healthcare services, including carrier screening.

Carrier Screening Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing emphasis on early disease detection and prevention Growing prevalence of genetic disorders High risk of chromosomal abnormalities with advancing maternal age Increased focus on preconception and prenatal testing Rising number of fertility clinics and IVF centers Declining rate of fertility

Restraint:

Ethical concerns in preconception genetic carrier screening High cost of carrier screening

Opportunities:

Increased awareness about reproductive health in emerging economies Integration with telehealth and digital health platforms Increased number of collaborations and partnerships among healthcare organizations Increasing number of government initiatives and policies toward genetic health improvement Growing focus on health screening for rare diseases

Challenge:

Lack of skilled professionals Lack of standard guidelines for carrier screening

Key Market Players of Carrier Screening Industry:

The major players in the Carrier Screening Assays Market are Invitae Corporation.(US) , Fulgent Genetics.(US), Eurofins Scientific (Germany), OPKO Health, Inc.(US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.(US), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (US), Myriad Genetics, Inc (US), Illumina, Inc.(US), Natera, Inc.(Italy), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.(US), CENTOGENE N.V.(Germany), and DiaSorin S.p.A.(Italy).

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 32%, Tier 2 - 44%, and Tier 3 - 24%

By Designation: C-level - 30%, D-level - 34%, and Others - 36%

By Region: North America - 40%, Europe - 28%, Asia Pacific - 20%, and the Rest of the World – 12%

Carrier Screening Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Drivers: Comprehensive information about driving factors of the markets. The report analyses the markets drivers across key geographic regions.

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on Carrier Screening Market products offered by the top 25 players in the market. The report analyses the Carrier Screening market by Product & Service, Type, Medical Condition, Technology, End User, and Region.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyses the markets for various securement devices across key geographic regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Carrier Screening market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares and strategies of the leading players in the Carrier Screening market

Market Position: It will upkeep stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.

