Carrier Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Advisory

News provided by

Carrier Global Corporation

Jul 07, 2026, 16:15 ET

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, will release its second quarter 2026 earnings on Tuesday, July 28, 2026 and host a conference call and webcast at 7:30 a.m. ET.

We encourage you to join through our webcast link. A corresponding presentation and news release will be available on www.ir.carrier.com prior to the call and a recording will be available on the website later in the day. If you are unable to join via the webcast, please contact Carrier investor relations at [email protected] for alternative dial-in information.

About Carrier
Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, is committed to creating innovations that bring comfort, safety and sustainability to life. Through cutting-edge advancements in climate solutions such as temperature control, air quality and transportation, we improve lives, empower critical industries and ensure the safe transport of food, life-saving medicines and more. Since inventing modern air conditioning in 1902, we lead with purpose: enhancing the lives we live and the world we share. We continue to lead because of our world-class, inclusive workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit www.carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

Carrier. For the World We Share.

CARR-IR

Contact:

Media Inquiries

Rob Six

561-281-2362

[email protected]



Investor Relations

Michael Rednor

561-365-2020

[email protected] 

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Carrier Completes Sale of Riello to Ariston Group

Carrier Completes Sale of Riello to Ariston Group

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, today announced it has completed the sale of its...
Carrier Completes Sale of Riello to Ariston Group

Carrier Completes Sale of Riello to Ariston Group

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, today announced it has completed the sale of its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Utilities

Utilities

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning)

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning)

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics