Carrier Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Advisory

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, will release its second quarter 2026 earnings on Tuesday, July 28, 2026 and host a conference call and webcast at 7:30 a.m. ET.

We encourage you to join through our webcast link. A corresponding presentation and news release will be available on www.ir.carrier.com prior to the call and a recording will be available on the website later in the day. If you are unable to join via the webcast, please contact Carrier investor relations at [email protected] for alternative dial-in information.

About Carrier

Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, is committed to creating innovations that bring comfort, safety and sustainability to life. Through cutting-edge advancements in climate solutions such as temperature control, air quality and transportation, we improve lives, empower critical industries and ensure the safe transport of food, life-saving medicines and more. Since inventing modern air conditioning in 1902, we lead with purpose: enhancing the lives we live and the world we share. We continue to lead because of our world-class, inclusive workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit www.carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

Carrier. For the World We Share.

CARR-IR

Contact: Media Inquiries

Rob Six

561-281-2362

[email protected]





Investor Relations

Michael Rednor

561-365-2020

[email protected]

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation