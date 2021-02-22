Carrier to Consult on Guidelines Around Indoor Air Quality and Contactless Solutions for U.S. Hospitality Industry

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To help prepare the hospitality industry for the eventual return of business and leisure travelers, Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions, will consult on the development of the next versions of the American Hotel & Lodging Association's (AHLA) Safe Stay Guidelines, with expanded guidance on air quality, ventilation and contactless solutions for both the hotel industry and its guests. As a participant in the Premier Partner Program of the AHLA, a national association representing all segments of the U.S. lodging industry, Carrier will share insights with an advisory council of leaders from all segments of the hotel industry guiding the development of the Safe Stay Guidelines.

Learn more about the Carrier Healthy Buildings program and Carrier's ongoing investments in cutting-edge IAQ research.

"Carrier is excited to work with AHLA in supporting the hospitality industry to not only recover from the pandemic but also emerge stronger by adopting advanced healthy buildings standards," said Rajan Goel, Senior Vice President, Carrier Building Solutions Group, and leader of Carrier's Healthy Buildings Program. "We look forward to providing an effective and practical guidance to hotel owners and operators that will enable them to enhance guest health, safety and confidence."

"As the singular voice representing the lodging industry, AHLA is excited to welcome Carrier Global Corporation as a premier partner. This is a critical time for our industry, as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on travel and hospitality," said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of AHLA. "Our work is more important than ever, and we could not do it without our industry partners. Their support helps ensure AHLA is successful and can represent hotels with one unified voice, both in and outside Washington, D.C."

Carrier will apply significant domain knowledge in healthy building solutions and proprietary research conducted with premier institutions to inform the AHLA Safe Stay Guidelines. Carrier will also work with AHLA leadership and members to offer Carrier's industry leading portfolio of healthy building solutions to achieve these guidelines.

